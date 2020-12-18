Community platform launched to bolster tech ties between Israel, UAE

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Start-Up Nation Central (SNC), Nobex, Hybrid and Fusion LA created a new community aimed to form and bolster connections within the innovation-technology-business sector between the UAE and IsraelThe new community has already garnered 1,000 sign-ups, listing investors, developers and government organizations within the UAE-Israel business, innovation and technology sectors.The community currently operates on LinkedIn, within the not-too-distant future, members will be able to join physical meetings, delegations, workshops, round tables, etcetera, across both countries.Although, over the course of 2021, the platform will work off of a dedicated digital platform to connect members through discussion and forums, covering topics such as investments, fintech, cyber, agriculture, smart transportation, among others."The purpose of the community is to provide a cultural and business bridge between the two countries through innovation and technology," says Michal Seror, Start-Up Nation Central Director of Community Development. "Our experience proves that communities are one of the most successful levers for promoting business cooperation. We invite entrepreneurs, senior business executives and government officials, and technology companies to join our exclusive community."