Conspiracies after China ambassador death comes amid US-China tensions

China’s Ambassador to Israel Du Wei was found dead in his home on Sunday sparking rumors and an avalanche of media coverage. There is no evidence that anything but natural causes were involved. However, the death of the ambassador of a high profile state like China at this complex time amid the coronavirus pandemic and in the wake of the visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with stories about US pressure on Israel regarding China relations, feed conspiracies online. First of all the story spread widely throughout international media, from Hebrew media to reports at the BBC, CNN and other outlets. The ambassador was found in the morning and no official statement was made immediately. Du Wei had only arrived in Israel in February when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height in his home country. He arrived to an Israel that was already putting in place regulations regarding travel from affected countries. He was 52 years old and taking over from the previous ambassador who had worked hard on Israel-China relations. But the US was increasingly concerned about China’s role in the port of Haifa and a desalination plant. Wang Qishan, China’s vice-president, had come in October 2019, the most high profile visit by a Chinese official and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of the growing friendship with China. This comes as China is touting its Belt and Road initiative for the Middle East.The level of conspiracies and anti-China comments after the death of the ambassador reached a crescendo on Sunday afternoon. Some wrote that China should be “sent packing,” another comments that “something smells fishy here.” A spy movie, some thought, coming after Pompeo’s critique. “A long list of suspects,” wrote one person. Sounds like CSI, a reference to the US murder investigative show. Others postulated that the ambassador died of Covid-19. More reasonable comments on tweets and Facebook including assertions that the “optics do not look good.” Others expressed condolences and sadness.The rumor-mill conspiracy theories posited that Du Wei’s former posting in Ukraine somehow overshadowed his mission in Israel. Russia has been accused of assassinations in Ukraine. For instance Ukrainian authorities accused Russia of trying to recruit assassins to target journalist Arkady Babchenko. A bomb wounded a politician in 2017 in Kiev. It isn’t clear why that would have any impact on a Chinese ambassador in Ukraine, since Russia and China have good relations. Among the responses to a tweet by Israeli journalist Barak Ravid were comments such as "China taking care of loose ends” or “I heard he was recently reassigned to Israel from Ukraine,” or “I’m not being a conspiracist but it’s rather odd to hear this new soon after Pompeo’s visit.” Then there are those who blame Israel, with comments about how China must respond “very strongly” to Israel. “Someone trying to stir tensions between Israel and China.” And of course “[sounds like] a script written by Stephen King.”The allegations that Pompeo had someone to do with the death seem to be the most common. “If you remember the Pompeo visit, you can connect the dots,” or “Pompeo visit was successful I guess.” Some suggested that the death had more to do with COVID-19, with one person mentioning Li Wenliang, a Chinese ophthalmologist who died on February 7 after speaking out about the virus outbreak.The death of a high profile ambassador while on the job is relatively rare. Some ambassadors have been assassinated, such as Russia’s Andrei Karlov who was killed in Turkey by a policeman in 2016. Russian ambassador Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s ambassador to the UN, died in New York City in 2017 of heart failure. Russian ambassador to Sudan Migayas Shirinskiy died in 2017. Russian diplomats for India and Greece also died in 2017.Chinese diplomats and ambassadors have been in the news increasingly lately because of the recent pandemic and Beijing’s decision to take an active and forward approach to dealing with criticism of China. That has meant that diplomats, such as Chinese ambassador to Australia Jingye Cheng, have come in for tough criticism in places like Australia. He was called “downright despicable” after a controversy about Chinese economic pressure on Australia.China’s ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai, wrote an op-ed to respond to US “always blame China” attacks. In April, France summoned China’s ambassador over a controversy where France was accused of abandoning nursing home residents. China’s ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming accused US politicians of harming relations with China during the pandemic. China’s ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhao Baogang also took a robust approach to discussing the pandemic and came under criticism for comments in Harare. China’s ambassador to New Zealand Wu Xi was slammed for comments about Taiwan Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian became well known over the last two months for wading into these online arguments.Du Wei was quick to become involved with Israel’s media during the pandemic, and he published an op-ed in The Jerusalem Post on March 13. China’s embassy spokesperson also ran an op-ed in the Post which appeared online Friday. Wei, like his counterparts in other countries, needed to confront the criticism of China and the discussions about US pressure on Israel relating to Chinese investment as well as other challenges.China, a country that generally stayed out of the limelight during its rapid economic growth in the 1980s and 1990s, has found itself increasingly at a crossroads in terms of how it will respond to criticism and sensitive issues from Taiwan to Hong Kong or Tibet. In 2008, Chinese athletes faced aggressive protests in Paris in the lead-up to the Olympics. China’s recent more muscular approach, including an unprecedented military parade last year with new high technology weapons systems, represents a very different face Beijing is showing the world. Inevitably, that has fed into some of the current controversies and fueled the conspiracies around the death of the ambassador. Reports, based on Pentagon war games, that the US would “lose Pacific war with China,” appeared on Saturday in international media. The US is increasing military pressure on China, CNN says. US Navy Capt. Michael Kafka said that China was attempting to use focus on COVID-19 to assert its interests. The recent US National Defense Strategy set its sights on China openly and says China is a competitor. Gone are the days of the US speaking nicely. US President Donald Trump, who launched a trade war with China last year, bragged about a new missile the US could use to confront China and Russia on Friday.The pressure from the US visit by Pompeo towards Israel regarding China was clear. The US is playing for keeps and wants Israel to distance itself from Beijing. Washington is adamant about no more deals between Israel and China that could jeopardize US security ties. China’s embassy in Israel took Pompeo’s trip seriously and rebutted his accusations. That the ambassador died soon after was bound to feed conspiracies and rumors. These are tense times and ambassadors are playing a larger role in China’s worldwide efforts at this time.