Coronavirus and public transport: Thermal cameras, payment apps

MK Yakov Margi, the chairman of the Economic Committee, questioned why private companies weren't used in order to lighten the load.

"Why wasn't a plan made to use the critical mass of private operators sitting at home?" asked Margi. "I know of franchises and laws, but the government knows how to operate in emergency regulations. We could have formed parallel platforms and routes of private operators. It would cost money, but in times of crisis it was necessary to give all possible aid."

Deputy Transportation Minister MK Ori Maklev agreed with Margi, but added that former transportation minister Betzalel Smotrich did not do so because the treasury wouldn't allow it.

National Public Transportation Authority director Amir Asraf told the committee that Israel has about 11,000 buses and 16,000 drivers. In order to keep the same level of service while only allowing 20 passengers on each bus, the country would need three times the amount of buses it currently has. The limit would increase the subsidy budget by NIS 1.5 billion annually.

Asraf added that Israel Railways is expected to return to full service on June 8. "We installed thermal cameras on the train and can locate people with fevers," said Asraf. "This is the agreement that allowed us to look different this past week. The pictures (of the crowding) were not repeated."

As users are still prohibited from paying with cash on buses in order to reduce contact between drivers and passengers, new payment apps for public transportation are expected to enter service on June 25 if they successfully complete a pilot project and meet Transportation Ministry requirements, according to Calcalist.

The new system will monitor how users travel and will choose the cheapest option based on their travel at the end of each month. New fare rates and discounts will be available as well.

"The scenario of horrors we warned about throughout the coronavirus crisis is coming to fruition with the release of worrying data from verified patients on public transport," warned Yisrael Ganon, Chairman of the Bus Drivers Union of the Histadrut Leumit, at the committee meeting on Tuesday. Ganon demanded that the Health Ministry immediately limit the number of travelers allowed on buses, increase the number of ushers and security guards and to close the front doors of buses until barriers are installed for drivers. "Every driver that is infected could infect thousands of passengers per day until he enters quarantine," added Ganon. "We won't agree at any price to risk the lives of drivers and passengers. Buses have turned into a actual ticking time bomb. It's time to stop abandoning drivers and passengers." With the advent of the new applications, public transportation users will need to open up the app after getting on a bus or intercity train, choose which form of public transport they’re on and then scan a QR code that will be placed on every bus and train that will let the app know which line they’re on, according to Calcalist. The user will then need to indicate how long they’re planning on traveling on the line in order to be charged the correct fee. The app will then provide a payment confirmation, which users can show to inspectors if they’re asked to prove that they paid.