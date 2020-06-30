Coronavirus crisis: 714 new patients in one day

The Health Ministry said that 714 new coronavirus patients were diagnosed within the last day - the highest number since April 2, 2020. Currently, there are 7,096 active patients in Israel, including 46 in serious condition, among them 24 who are intubated.Moreover, one person died, bringing the death toll to 320. The Hebrew website N12 broke down some of the data that the Health Ministry provides on its website to see where most people are getting infected. According to the data, some 137 people were infected on buses in the last week, 86 at supermarkets, 58 are restaurants, cafes and bakeries, 39 at malls and 32 at other stores. Another 22 were infected at pharmacies, 21 at event halls, 15 at workout centers and 11 at hospitals, among other places.“I held several consultations with the Minister of Health and with the National Security Council, because the virus is spreading,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday. “We see it in the world. It is spreading worldwide and, unfortunately, in Israel, too. We are calling for action: On the one hand, to stop its spread, and on the other to allow economic activity, which I discuss with the Finance Minister several times per day.” Late Monday, the government approved a list of new restrictions that the coronavirus cabinet had voted on earlier in the day.Effective immediately, weddings and bar/bat mitzvahs (or similar religious events) will be limited to 250 people. All other events, including circumcision ceremonies and communal prayer will be capped at 50 people. After July 10 and until at least July 31, weddings and bar/bat mitzvahs that take place indoors shall be limited to no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue, with no more than 100 people in attendance. Events in open spaces can continue to have 250 guests.