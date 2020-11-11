The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Coronavirus: Curfew, school and store reopenings all on the table

Health officials continue to warn that coronavirus infection rates are no longer falling as quickly as they were and may even begin rising again.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
NOVEMBER 11, 2020 16:17
Shoppers line up at stores in Jerusalem as Israel continues the exit from the coronavirus lockdown, Nov. 10, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held discussions with government ministers on a possible night curfew and on plans to bring more students back to school, as stores around Israel fought to reopen despite Health Ministry resistance and concerns rose over coronavirus infection rates.
Netanyahu held the discussions ahead of an expected meeting of the Coronavirus Cabinet in the near future.
The Education Ministry released its proposal on Wednesday on an outline to open elementary schools and 11th and 12th grade, as well, with grades seven through 10 still remaining out of physical classes.
Meanwhile, IKEA announced on Wednesday that it will delay reopening to Thursday, after the Health Ministry threatened consequences if the stores reopened on Wednesday against ministry regulations.
The Swedish furniture giant planned to only open parts of the store that are necessary for home maintenance and told Calcalist that it was not trying to "rebel" and would gladly work with the Health Ministry to organize a model for reopening.
IKEA Israel CEO Shuky Koblenz added to Calcalist that the licenses for IKEA stores state that the stores are considered street side shops and that they should be allowed to open under Health Ministry regulations. The CEO expressed shock that stores such as Home Center, ACE, Max Stock and Jumbo Stock were allowed to open and sell the exact same products as IKEA, but were not threatened with legal action like IKEA was.
In related news, the BIG shopping center company announced on Wednesday that it was petitioning the High Court of Justice to issue a temporary order forbidding Israel Police from issuing fines to stores that open in open-air shopping centers, according to Channel 12.
The petitioners claim that during a meeting of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee two days ago, it was revealed that there is no epidemiological difference between open-air centers, which are forbidden from opening, and street side shops, which are allowed to open.
Last week BIG announced that it would open its open-air centers in “green” cities on Monday, and begin demanding full rent and fees from businesses located in the centers. A number of other businesses threatened to join in opening against Health Ministry regulations, although few followed through.
The efforts to reopen stores and discussions to reopen schools come as health officials continue to warn that coronavirus infection rates are no longer falling as quickly as they were and may even begin rising again.
Some 663 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Tuesday, with 1.6% of the 40,199 tests conducted returning positive, according to a Wednesday morning update by the Health Ministry. This is the first time the percentage of positive tests has fallen under 2% since Thursday.
Of those infected, 304 are in serious condition and 126 are on ventilators. The death toll rose to 2,683.
A daily report by the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center warned that an additional slowing in the improvement of infection rates could be seen on the weekend as a result of the relaxation of Health Ministry regulations implemented earlier this month.
The data from the past two weeks "clearly indicate" a stop in the decrease in infection rates as well as an increase in the R number across the country, compared to previous weeks, according to the Center, which warned that if the current trends continue, then a renewed increase in infection rates should be expected soon.
A report by the National Security Council noted that the R number had fallen slightly from 0.95 three days ago to 0.92 as of Wednesday.
If the R number passes one, that will mean that, on average, each infected person is infecting more than one other person and the outbreak is growing.
Despite the concerns about infection rates, the number of patients in serious condition and in hospitals in general continued to fall on Wednesday. The rate of new deaths continued to fall as well.


