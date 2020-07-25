Coronavirus deaths in Israeli nursing homes decrease - report

Israel's second wave of coronavirus is reportedly not hitting the elderly as hard as the first. On Saturday, the Hebrew website Ynet reported that the number of people dying from the disease in Israel's nursing homes and assisted living facilities appeared to be on a significant downward trend.Data obtained by Ynet shows that there is a large gap between the peak of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak in April of this year, in which 104 elderly citizens died in the aforementioned institutions, compared to the current 31 who have so far died this month. The data also showed that in March some 21 seniors died, in May, six died and in June, 16 died, all of COVID-19. Ynet did not give a reason for the downward trend.Some 1,918 people were found to be infected Thursday, the ministry said on Friday. The death toll also rose, reaching 448.As of Friday morning, some 308 patients are in serious condition, with 84 intubated. The total number of active cases is 32,230.The Knesset Coronavirus Committee also made a decision to further open the country, including allowing tourist attractions to operate on the weekends and gyms to open beginning next Sunday.