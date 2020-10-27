Tzevet 19 presents coronavirus therapies to Science Committee

The Ministry of Science and Technology met today to hear presentations from Tzevet 19, a group of volunteer researchers and scientists, who have been researching solutions to various coronavirus-related problems for the past six months. Blue and White MK Einav Kabla, who's heading the Science and Technology committee in the Knesset, restated her excitement over the coronavirus vaccine moving to the human trial stages next week, according to the Institute for Biological Research. Tzevet 19's members have been advising Minister Yizhar Shai, as well as the Blue and White members of the coronavirus cabinet. Enlivex Therapeutics, a clinical-stage vaccine company, presented the findings of a current vaccine they're working on, which has reportedly fully healed 10 people in Israel so far. CEO Oren Herskovitz added that their experimental vaccine is currently being extended to 24 patients in critical condition in various hospitals throughout the country. Shai emphasized that the research developments are all encompassing, varying from a search for vaccine to examining different aspects of the virus' impact. He ensured the Israeli public that the science and technology world is "doing everything they can to find the most relevant resources currently in existence for the State of Israel." Among the presentations today was BD, a medical technology company. They are partnered with an American company in their production of a coronavirus test that could return results within a minute. Their CEO says he's been trying to reach Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch for some time to implement discussions, but has yet to receive a response. "Unfortunately, corona is here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future," added Shai. "So, it's in our best interest to use all of our resources in the fields of tech, research, and science to find better ways to cope with it."