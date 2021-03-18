Coronavirus: Disease recedes as ministers discuss fate of the airport

Government officials have been reportedly discussing how to maintain some restrictions on the ability of Israelis to travel, after the High Court of Justice ruled Wednesday that the current traveling regulations are illegal.

At the moment, not more than 3,000 citizens are allowed to enter the country every day. In addition, those who are not fully vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus cannot leave Israel unless they receive a permission from a special governmental committee, on the basis of very specific humanitarian needs. The rules were due to expire at midnight between Saturday and Sunday. Following the High Court’s decision, the ministers will not be able to extend them.

However, Health and Transportation ministries officials were working on a new outline, Israeli media reported. According to Channel 12, the daily limit might be raised to 6,000 or 8,000 passengers per day in both directions, and those who leave might be required to take an antigen test and at the airport.

Meanwhile, the data about the pandemic in Israel continue to be encouraging.

Since the peak of the coronavirus pandemic around mid-January, Israel is registering 91% fewer deaths, 86% fewer cases and 73% less critically ill patients in the population over 60, according to a Thursday morning analysis by Eran Segal, a computational biologist for the Weizmann Institute of Science

Almost two weeks after the country entered the third stage of the lockdown exit strategy, the number of new cases as well as that of serious patients stand at the lowest since December.

Some 1,496 were identified on Wednesday, similar to the figure of the previous 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. As of Thursday morning, 579 patients were in serious condition and 196 of them were on ventilators. Eleven people had succumbed to the virus on the previous day bringing the death toll to 6,062.

In addition, the R rate, or reproduction rate, measuring how many people each virus carrier would infect, also dropped to 0.68. When the R rate stands below 0.8, the pandemic is considered in retreat.