Coronavirus: Easing of restrictions approved as infection rate lowers

The Ministerial Committee for Coronavirus approved on Monday the Finance Ministry's proposition to allow an additional easing of restrictions following a reduction in infections and an increase in the amount of those vaccinated, the PM's office and the Finance Ministry announced in a joint statment.Starting on March 18, employers will be able to allow employees to go into gyms and sit in lunch rooms, as well as participate in professional conventions, if they present a "Green Passport" and in accordance with the conditions imposed by Israel's existing "Purple Note" guidelines. Employees who are not yet vaccinated will still be required to take part in professional conventions using only online means, and will need to continue eating in their rooms or in open air spaces.In addition, temperature checks at the entrances to workplaces will no longer be mandatory.
