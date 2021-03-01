Coronavirus electronic bracelet pilot program launches

A pilot for the coronavirus electronic bracelet, designed to monitor quarantined Israelis, was launched on Monday, The Jerusalem Post's sister public publication Maariv reported.
Some 100 passengers who presented a negative coronavirus test and special permission to enter the country were given a bracelet and required to take another coronavirus test before being released to their homes.
Israelis in mandatory quarantine in a coronavirus hotel demanded bracelets, leaving their rooms and congregating in the lobby against regulations in protest, Ynet News reported.
The electronic bracelet is offered to people returning from abroad who wish to isolate at home instead of in coronavirus hotels. It will not monitor anything except whether the person is complying with the quarantine, according to Ordan Trabelsi, president and CEO of SuperCom.
Moreover, if a person decides to break the rules and leave home, the device would not track them beyond their home, Trabelsi said.
SuperCom is a leading company in the field of cybersecurity specializing in providing safety, identification and security technologies to governments and private organizations around the world.
Established in 1988, the firm has been working on home confinement solutions for years, especially in the fields of healthcare and criminal law. After the coronavirus pandemic erupted, they developed less invasive systems for the purpose of tracking people who were required to quarantine.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}“Nobody is forced to do it, but for those who are interested, it gives them another option: more flexibility,” he added. “We call it a ‘freedom bracelet’ because we are not locking anybody up, but rather giving them the opportunity to go home,” said Trabelsi.