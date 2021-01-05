The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Coronavirus forced Israelis to adopt e-commerce faster'

The pandemic is said to have accelerated the global shift towards online shopping by about two years.

By ZEV STUB  
JANUARY 5, 2021 16:59
(L-R) Namogoo co-founders Chemi Katz and Ohad Greenshpan. (photo credit: YORAM RESHEF)
(L-R) Namogoo co-founders Chemi Katz and Ohad Greenshpan.
(photo credit: YORAM RESHEF)
Coronavirus forced Israel's e-commerce environment to mature at a much faster pace in the past year, and digital sales are poised for greater growth in 2021, Namogoo CEO Chemi Katz said in an interview Tuesday.
Israel was initially slow to adopt e-commerce in past years for two main reasons, Katz said. Firstly, Israelis like to go to stores and touch what they are buying, and there was a sense that Israel's small size made online shopping unnecessary. Secondly, and more importantly, the challenges of shipping and logistics were seen as insurmountable, in no small measure due to unreliable postal service.
But coronavirus changed all that. Shopping online was often the only way to buy groceries and products while under lockdown, and businesses were forced to rethink delivery systems and make them work. "Suddenly, a lot of businesses that hadn't invested in developing e-commerce understood that they have no choice," Katz said.
Ultimately, the pandemic accelerated the global shift towards online shopping by about two years, as sales figures reached levels last year that weren't expected until 2022, Namogoo said in an e-commerce report it produced in conjunction with Astound Commerce. Online sales will reach 14.4% of all US retail spending in 2021 and 19.2% by 2024, the report said.
For Israelis, finding new approaches to delivery has been key to the development of e-commerce. "The postal service hasn't been able to handle the volume of packages it receives. It was supposed to be reformed in 2019, either by privatizing it or by granting it more independence, but that was postponed," Katz said. "So most retailers work with private delivery companies. The pandemic helped the industry of private delivery companies grow a lot."
Amazon's entry into the Israeli market toward the end of 2019 was a turning point for e-commerce here. The online retail giant set off a sort of e-commerce revolution when it started offering free shipping to Israel for orders above $49 that November. Even Amazon was surprised how much volume was sold, as Israelis seemed to change their buying habits overnight. Amazon ultimately canceled that offer in March when the world started closing borders due to pandemic's spread.
"Besides the pandemic, there were three factors that were working against Amazon here," Katz said. "Israel's customs offices didn't know how to handle the huge volume of packages coming in, Amazon didn't have a local logistics center for storing and shipping products, and delivery was decent but inconsistent."
For the future, Amazon is reportedly interested in shipping products to Israel from Dubai, and there are efforts to improve the other bottlenecks, Katz noted.
Meanwhile, another interesting trend in Israel has been the rise of virtual delivery services in the US. "Let's say you want to order from a store abroad that doesn't offer deliveries to Israel. You can have your package sent to an American mailing address through a service like ushops, which will then ship it to Israel," Katz noted. There are also services like BorderFree that provide international transactions and shipping for many large retailers. "We are talking about a market that is much more mature and ready for e-commerce growth," he said.
Namogoo, based in Herzliya with offices in London and the US, offers solutions that help e-commerce sites generate more sales at higher margins. The company helped its 90 clients sell an additional $2 billion in products last year, Katz said.


Tags Money shopping Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Praising the HMOs for Israel's COVID-19 vaccine success

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen

Israel, the best post-COVID-19 tourist destination - opinion

 By ORIT FARKASH-HACOHEN
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry

 By OMER YANKELEVICH
Micah Halpern

Coronavirus: Get your head out of the sand - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by