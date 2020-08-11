Coronavirus: Gov’t approves holding cultural events of up to 500 people

The framework for holding concerts and other performances outside was approved by the government on Tuesday and they can begin taking place immediately, a release from the Prime Minister’s Office informed the public. “Culture is important to the mental health and wellbeing of the public,” said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. “It is equally as important to follow the [Health Ministry] guidelines with extreme care. Preserving culture depends on each and every one of us.” According to the new guidelines, performances will take place outside with people seated in capsules of up to 20 people. As many as 500 people can attend an event.According to the PMO's release, these are the directives:1 - Events must be outside and people should be seated in capsules of up to 20 people 2 - Capsules should be divided by partitions that cannot be circumvented3 - Capsules should be no less than two meters apart4 - Audience must sit on chairs and an empty chair must be placed between each unrelated person; ushers will not walk around; and dancing or approaching the stage will be prohibited5 - There must be one toilet for every 50 people and the toilets have to be cleaned at least once an hour6 - Performers cannot approach the audience7 - The stage and the audience must be a minimum of six meters apart8 - Ticket sales must be done online and people have to sit in predetermined places9 - Entry into events will be tiered and determined in advance10 - The complex must have at least two manned entrances and staff should monitor them to prevent crowding11 - Seating will be marked to allow for quick monitoring, as necessary12 - There will be no intermission13 - Food can only be sold as takeaway with orders made in advance by phone or online; waiters will deliver it to prevent crowding14 - Hand-washing stations with soap and towels, as well as hand sanitizer should be readily available15 - The production staff will remind the audience to observe Health Ministry directives and signage will do the same16 - Any kind of performance can talk place under these guidelines17 - Relevant equipment, such as microphones and sound sets, should be disinfected between performances18 - A coronavirus commissioner must be appointed to ensure that all rules are followedAll events must be pre-approved by the director-general of the Ministry of Culture and Sports. Any event that requests to be over 500 people would need additional approvals by the Health Ministry.