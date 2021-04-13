Coronavirus: Gyms open across Israel, Knesset's gym stays closed

The Knesset’s gym remains one of the only ones in Israel that has not reopened following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, MKs complained this week to Knesset Director-General Samy Bakalash.

The gym closed last March when coronavirus restrictions were imposed. It was later reopened but only for MKs and members of the Knesset Guard, excluding the Knesset press corps and others who work in the building who previously had access.

It closed when gyms were required to close again. But when other gyms reopened, it remained locked shut because the Knesset does not operate under Green Pass rules.

Bakalash received a letter written by MKs Abir Kara (Yamina), Yoel Razbozov (Yesh Atid) and Idit Silman (Yamina), who formed the Knesset’s new lobby for sports in Israel, which was once chaired by Razbozov.

The National Wellness Forum for Gyms, Studios and Health Clubs, led by former Knesset candidate Stella Weinstein, has also gotten involved in the effort to pressure Bakalash to reopen the gym for all those who previously had access.

The gym’s reopening would be reconsidered soon, and it will take into account the sensitive situation of the Knesset and the potential dangers involved, a Knesset spokesman said.

