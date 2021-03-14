Coronavirus: Health Ministry prepares to cancel mask mandate, open skies

The Health Ministry is preparing to cancel coronavirus regulations mandating that Israelis wear masks in open-air public spaces and open Israel's airspace to allow for tourism starting in April, N12 reported Sunday. The lifting of regulations comes as Israel's infection numbers show encouraging trends. The opening would mean that Israelis could travel to destinations that accept the green passport such as Greece, Georgia and Cyprus, N12 reported. Earlier Sunday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein vowed that in light of a “vaccination miracle” there will be no need of further restrictions on Passover.“We have no reason to believe that there will be a lockdown in Israel during Passover,” he pointed out. “We are seeing very encouraging data. We are experiencing the very miracle that we all dreamed of - the miracle of vaccines. More than five million good people went and got vaccinated and thanks to them, we now find ourselves where we are.”
