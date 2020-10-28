Coronavirus: Here are the councils that will open school five days a week

The following are regional councils that announced that they will open school five days a week.Regional councils in the North:
Mevo'ot HaHermon
Lower Galilee
Upper Galilee
Megiddo
Mateh Asher
Jezreel Valley
Zevulun
Alona
Menashe
Gilboa
Misgav
Emek HaMaayanot
Merom Galil
Hof Carmel
Ma'ale Yosef
Bikat Hayarden Regional councils in the center and Jerusalem area:
Hevel Yavne
Mateh Binyamin
Gederot
Emek Hefer
Lev Hasharon
Brenner
Sdot Dan
Gan Raveh
Hevel Modi’im
Shomron
Hof Hasharon
Regional councils in the south:
Central Arava
Nahal Sorek
Eshkol
Shafir
Hof Ashkelon
Merhavim
Ramat Negev
Tamar
Sha’ar Hanegev
Sdot Negev
Bnei Shimon
Mount Hebron
Be'er Tuvia
Hevel Eilot
Yoav
Megilot
Four councils announced that they will teach 4 days a week:
Neve Midbar
Al-Kasom
Al-Batuf
Bustan al-Marj
Mevo'ot HaHermon
Lower Galilee
Upper Galilee
Megiddo
Mateh Asher
Jezreel Valley
Zevulun
Alona
Menashe
Gilboa
Misgav
Emek HaMaayanot
Merom Galil
Hof Carmel
Ma'ale Yosef
Bikat Hayarden Regional councils in the center and Jerusalem area:
Hevel Yavne
Mateh Binyamin
Gederot
Emek Hefer
Lev Hasharon
Brenner
Sdot Dan
Gan Raveh
Hevel Modi’im
Shomron
Hof Hasharon
Regional councils in the south:
Central Arava
Nahal Sorek
Eshkol
Shafir
Hof Ashkelon
Merhavim
Ramat Negev
Tamar
Sha’ar Hanegev
Sdot Negev
Bnei Shimon
Mount Hebron
Be'er Tuvia
Hevel Eilot
Yoav
Megilot
Four councils announced that they will teach 4 days a week:
Neve Midbar
Al-Kasom
Al-Batuf
Bustan al-Marj