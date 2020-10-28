The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Coronavirus: Here are the councils that will open school five days a week

Many regional councils have announced that they will open schools five days a week for half days.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 28, 2020 11:04
Israeli students wearing protective face masks in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in a school in Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020 (photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
Israeli students wearing protective face masks in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in a school in Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020
(photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
The following are regional councils that announced that they will open school five days a week.
Regional councils in the North:
Mevo'ot HaHermon
Lower Galilee
Upper Galilee
Megiddo
Mateh Asher
Jezreel Valley
Zevulun
Alona
Menashe
Gilboa
Misgav
Emek HaMaayanot
Merom Galil
Hof Carmel
Ma'ale Yosef
Bikat Hayarden
Regional councils in the center and Jerusalem area:
Hevel Yavne
Mateh Binyamin
Gederot
Emek Hefer
Lev Hasharon
Brenner
Sdot Dan
Gan Raveh
Hevel Modi’im
Shomron
Hof Hasharon

Regional councils in the south:
Central Arava
Nahal Sorek
Eshkol
Shafir
Hof Ashkelon
Merhavim
Ramat Negev
Tamar
Sha’ar Hanegev
Sdot Negev
Bnei Shimon
Mount Hebron
Be'er Tuvia
Hevel Eilot
Yoav
Megilot

Four councils announced that they will teach 4 days a week:
Neve Midbar
Al-Kasom
Al-Batuf
Bustan al-Marj


Tags education Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
