Coronavirus in Israel: 1 in 3 kids living under poverty line

Nearly one in three Israeli children were living under the poverty line in 2020 as the coronavirus crisis ripped through families, according to a report published Sunday by the Israel National Council for the Child.

The report noted that the poverty line moved down in 2020 due to the declining economic situation. Some 31.7% of children are living under the poverty line according to 2019 calculations, and 30% according to the 2020 figure.

About 57% of ultra-Orthodox children were living under the poverty line, as well as 46% of Arab-Israeli children, the report said.

During the months of March-October 2020, the number of people calling Israel's 118 domestic abuse hotline to report violence against children doubled, from 609 in 2019 to 1,225.

The number of hotline reports of child neglect declined 21% during the pandemic period, and reports of sexual abuse dropped 38%. Reports filed via Israel's health funds showed a 19% decline in domestic and sexual abuse. Children were less exposed to non-family members due to closures and lockdowns, the report noted.

Sexual harassment and abuse cases remained stable, as a 14% decline in cases of abuse within the family were met with a 14% increase in harassment online.

Calls to Israel's 105 hotline, which is for protecting children online, rose 63%, with 57% reported by children themselves. Most calls were about suicide prevention, online bullying, online sex offenses or computer hacking. Some 48% of those calls came from children aged 14-16, while 30% were on behalf of children 11-13, and 20% for 17-18-year-olds. About 30% of reported events happened on Instagram, and 24% on WhatsApp.

More children were reported as suicidal in 2020. Israel's psychological services reported a 24% increase in the number of potential suicide cases, and the number of children being treated by educational psychologists rose 40%.

As distance learning became the new normal in 2020, 29% of students did not participate in online classes even half the time, or didn't have classes at all. Some 52% of Arab students and 35% of Hebrew-speaking students did not have sufficient access to computers for learning, and 56% of Arab students and 30% of Jewish students did not have viable Internet connections. Approximately 50% of all students said that school is no longer a significant part of their lives.