In the first wave of infections, almost half of those who died lived in these old age homes, while about 30% of those who have died in the second wave were residents of retirement homes. Some 313 residents of old age homes died between the beginning of September and October 10.

Outbreaks in old age homes are dropping in numbers, an official in the Magen Avot v'Imahot (Parent Guard) program told KAN. About three to four incidents of at least one case per day were reported in old age homes two weeks ago, while last week only two incidents were reported.

About 800 elderly patients were being treated in geriatric coronavirus wards as of Thursday. Some 1,000 beds have been set for coronavirus patients in geriatric wards.

The head of the Geriatrics Division of the Health Ministry, Dr. Irit Lakser, told KAN that " elderly people in nursing homes are people who suffer from complex infection, and the overall infection rate of the elderly in institutions is higher than in the elderly who are in their homes.

"Despite all the efforts made to prevent infection, monitor family visits and sample staff members who do a loyal and important job - when there is a high infection rate in the community, there also is among staff members," she said.

Some 38% of those who have died due to the coronavirus in Israel were residents of retirement homes, according to KAN Reshet Bet radio.