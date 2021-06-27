Coronavirus in Israel: Cabinet convenes to discuss new restrictions

The coronavirus cabinet is meeting Sunday evening to discuss the rise in infection in Israel and any new measures that could help reduce it.

The Health Ministry is expected to present two alternatives: leaving the economy open and reducing morbidity while accepting a certain death toll from the virus, or working to eradicate the virus in Israel altogether.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett alluded to his position on the situation at the Sunday morning cabinet meeting, which appears to be the latter: reducing morbidity as much as possible by using existing and non-restrictive measures.

“Our approach is simple,” Bennett said. “Maximum protection for the citizens of Israel with minimum disruption to routine and the economy in Israel. Masks instead of restrictions. Vaccinations instead of lockdowns.

“The Delta variant , as it has been said, infects 50% more but we know that the vaccine works,” he continued. “It simply works. People who can be vaccinated and are not doing so are simply putting themselves and those around them in danger.”

Bennett’s stance is based on existing data that while there are more daily cases in the country, there has not been a spike in serious cases.

Over the course of a few days, active cases in Israel have surged from less than 200 to almost 1,200. While the weekly average of daily cases in the first half of June stood at around 15 new identified virus carriers per day, it has currently surpassed 140.

Some 114 new cases of COVID were reported in Israel on Sunday, with 0.4% of tests returning positive, according to a Sunday afternoon update by the Health Ministry. While on Friday and Thursday the country registered double the amount of new virus carriers – 228 and 229 – the number of tests performed on Saturday was also significantly lower: 32,000 compared to 52,000.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in serious conditions remains stable at 26. In addition, only seven people have succumbed to the virus in June so far, the lowest monthly death toll since the beginning of the pandemic.

In January/February, at the peak of the third wave, thousands of new cases and dozens of new victims were registered every day. The number of serious patients stood at 1,200, overwhelming the health system.

If something changes or cases continue to climb despite these expected new measures and efforts to increase enforcement at the airport and of people who are supposed to isolate, then more severe restrictions may be warranted.

The cabinet includes Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev, Economy Minister Orna Barbivay, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, Construction and Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin and Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana.

The coronavirus cabinet’s expected policy aligns with recommendations presented Sunday by Hebrew University researchers who said that it is still unclear if the new outbreak is directly tied to the Delta variant or also the reduction in restrictions.

Israel lifted the policy of wearing masks in closed spaces just a week before the latest outbreak. Health officials say the Delta variant has been in the country since April.

The researchers said that the protection afforded by the vaccine should help set policy, since it is expected to protect people who got the jab from severe disease and therefore keep them out of the hospital. They said reinstituting the green passport program to keep people who are unvaccinated, including children, out of large events would be a good step toward stopping the spread of the virus.

Earlier in the day, the government approved the Health Ministry’s recommendation to require all Israeli passengers over the age of 16 to fill out a declaration before leaving from Ben-Gurion Airport that they are not traveling to a “forbidden” country with high infection.

Airlines will be instructed not to allow passengers to board the plane without this declaration.

The government also extended the regulations pertaining to traveling to and from banned countries through July 11 and added that leaving for one of these countries without special permission would be considered criminal and punishable with an NIS 5,000 fine.

The current list of banned countries includes Argentina, Brazil, India, Mexico, Russia and South Africa. Individuals returning from these countries are required to enter isolation even if they are vaccinated.

The Health Ministry continues to recommend avoiding all unnecessary trips abroad, especially to countries under travel warning.

On Sunday, two nations were added to this list, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, while Maldives and Nepal were removed from the group, which now includes Belarus, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Kyrgyzstan Namibia, Paraguay, Seychelles, Tunisia, Uganda, United Arab Emirates and Uruguay.

The lack of quarantine compliance and enforcement has been considered the source of most cases in the past few weeks, including of the most recent outbreaks. In addition, several problems have also occurred at the arrival testing complex; all passengers are required to undergo a PCR test upon landing.

Parents who prevent their minors from being screened for coronavirus on arrival at the airport will be subject to an NIS 3,500 fine.

Also, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Roni Numa has been appointed as a special coronavirus airport commissioner, Bennett announced at the morning cabinet meeting.

“For a year and a half now, there has been a huge national weak point, and that is Ben-Gurion Airport,” Bennett said while opening the government meeting. “Therefore, in coordination with the transportation minister, the health minister and the interior minister, we decided to appoint a special director to handle transitions and prevent the entry of this virus and future variants and viruses from around the world into Israel.”

The prime minister added that this mission will be relevant also for the future, in case the vaccine stops working as well as it does now or if a new variant emerges that can defeat it.

“Israel does not have a lot of border crossings – in fact, it is kind of an island state. There is no reason why we cannot defend ourselves even if there was no vaccine,” he said.

Numa already worked to coordinate the effort to defeat the pandemic in the ultra-Orthodox sector and in Bnei Brak.