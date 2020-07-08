The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus: Gantz to go into quarantine as cases reach 32,714

New rules for buses cause confusion across Israel.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JULY 8, 2020 11:23
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz at the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on June 28, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz at the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on June 28, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz entered quarantine on Wednesday due to concerns that he may have come into contact with a coronavirus patient.
Gantz will remain in quarantine until a coronavirus test and the epidemiological survey are completed. He feels fine as of Wednesday morning and will continue to work from quarantine.
The new coronavirus regulations for public transportation continued to generate confusion on Wednesday as 1,320 new cases were registered in the previous 24 hours.
The Hebrew paper Ynet reported that at 9 a.m., new rules regarding buses came into effect, limiting the number of passengers on city buses to 30, on intercity lines to 32 and on elongated buses to 50, but the government did not previously transmit the companies operating them all the guidelines and therefore the instructions were not enforced.
The issue of public transportation has been very chaotic since Monday, when the government rolled out new regulations to contain the latest coronavirus outbreak. Beside for closing or limiting the activities of cultural centers, gyms, pools, bars, clubs and restaurants, the authorities stated that buses would need to operate with only 20 passengers, no air-conditioning and open windows, causing an uproar in the industry which branded the conditions as not feasible. The rules were therefore suspended.
Under the new compromise, air-conditioning can be on and windows should be open “as much as possible” Transportation Minister Miri Regev said, according to Ynet.
Moreover, buses will stop running at 10 p.m. at night.


Tags miri regev transportation bus Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Moving IDF intelligence to the Negev shows the region's importance By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Netanyahu has no more shame, no more responsibility - opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader China’s increasingly oppressive actions show dangerous global trend By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Center field: Why I remain an American patriot By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 10 things to know about West Bank annexation D-Day
A view shows the West Bank settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim, June 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by