Coronavirus: Gantz to go into quarantine as cases reach 32,714

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz entered quarantine on Wednesday due to concerns that he may have come into contact with a coronavirus patient.Gantz will remain in quarantine until a coronavirus test and the epidemiological survey are completed. He feels fine as of Wednesday morning and will continue to work from quarantine.coronavirus regulations for public transportation continued to generate confusion on Wednesday as 1,320 new cases were registered in the previous 24 hours.The Hebrew paper Ynet reported that at 9 a.m., new rules regarding buses came into effect, limiting the number of passengers on city buses to 30, on intercity lines to 32 and on elongated buses to 50, but the government did not previously transmit the companies operating them all the guidelines and therefore the instructions were not enforced. The issue of public transportation has been very chaotic since Monday, when the government rolled out new regulations to contain the latest coronavirus outbreak. Beside for closing or limiting the activities of cultural centers, gyms, pools, bars, clubs and restaurants, the authorities stated that buses would need to operate with only 20 passengers, no air-conditioning and open windows, causing an uproar in the industry which branded the conditions as not feasible. The rules were therefore suspended.Under the new compromise, air-conditioning can be on and windows should be open “as much as possible” Transportation Minister Miri Regev said, according to Ynet. Moreover, buses will stop running at 10 p.m. at night.The new