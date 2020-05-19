Coronavirus openings: Beaches, restaurants, entertainment halls and more

Parents, students and workers will have an easier time on their morning and afternoon commute beginning Wednesday, and if they want, they can also stop at the beach.

Beginning tomorrow, coronavirus restrictions on the number of passengers on buses will be lifted during peak hours, in a first decision made by Transportation Minister Miri Regev. The move is meant to benefit the education system, the ministry said in a statement.

The buses affected by the new directive are those that run between 7 a.m and 8:30 a.m. and between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., when children generally travel to and from school.

Later this week, Regev’s office said discussions will be held to examine expansion of public transportation in general.

At the same time, the bathing season, which had been delayed from April 1, will start Wednesday with 136 beaches opening up across the country.

The beaches must maintain “Purple Ribbon” status from the Health Ministry, requiring those who want to swim and lay out to keep a distance of two meters. Washrooms will be disinfected every hour and showers and other changing facilities will remain closed.

The Health Ministry originally said that beaches would open on June 1, but Interior Minister Arye Deri said opening bathing season was “necessary,” and pushed for the Purple Ribbon compromise.

According to his ministry, tens of millions of shekels will be allocated to coastal authorities to operate under these restrictions.

Going forward, restaurants and cafés will be permitted to reopen on May 27 after an agreement was reached between the Health Ministry and the Israel Restaurants Association, the association announced via a Facebook post.

The sector has been one of the hardest hit due to measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The government's coronavirus exit strategy, announced in early May, initially provided for the reopening of restaurants and cafés at the end of May or mid-June.



N12 said that according to the agreement, all diners will have their temperatures taken before entry and restaurants will be allowed to host up to 85% of capacity. Outdoor seating will also be permitted, with diners keeping a one-meter distance between them.

The Israeli Restaurants Association reported that there are 14,000 restaurants, bars and cafés that are expected to open.

Around the same time, hotels are expected to resume hosting guests, including opening dining rooms and swimming pools under strict Health Ministry guidelines, N12 added.