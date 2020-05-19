The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus openings: Beaches, restaurants, entertainment halls and more

Beginning tomorrow, coronavirus restrictions on the number of passengers on buses will also be lifted during peak hours.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 19, 2020 13:55
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visit banquet hall owners
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visit banquet hall owners
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Parents, students and workers will have an easier time on their morning and afternoon commute beginning Wednesday, and if they want, they can also stop at the beach.
Beginning tomorrow, coronavirus restrictions on the number of passengers on buses will be lifted during peak hours, in a first decision made by Transportation Minister Miri Regev. The move is meant to benefit the education system, the ministry said in a statement.
The buses affected by the new directive are those that run between 7 a.m and 8:30 a.m. and between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., when children generally travel to and from school.
Later this week, Regev’s office said discussions will be held to examine expansion of public transportation in general.
At the same time, the bathing season, which had been delayed from April 1, will start Wednesday with 136 beaches opening up across the country. 
The beaches must maintain “Purple Ribbon” status from the Health Ministry, requiring those who want to swim and lay out to keep a distance of two meters. Washrooms will be disinfected every hour and showers and other changing facilities will remain closed. 
The Health Ministry originally said that beaches would open on June 1, but Interior Minister Arye Deri said opening bathing season was “necessary,” and pushed for the Purple Ribbon compromise.
According to his ministry, tens of millions of shekels will be allocated to coastal authorities to operate under these restrictions. 
Going forward, restaurants and cafés will be permitted to reopen on May 27 after an agreement was reached between the Health Ministry and the Israel Restaurants Association, the association announced via a Facebook post.
The sector has been one of the hardest hit due to measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The government's coronavirus exit strategy, announced in early May, initially provided for the reopening of restaurants and cafés at the end of May or mid-June.

N12 said that according to the agreement, all diners will have their temperatures taken before entry and restaurants will be allowed to host up to 85% of capacity. Outdoor seating will also be permitted, with diners keeping a one-meter distance between them. 
The Israeli Restaurants Association reported that there are 14,000 restaurants, bars and cafés that are expected to open. 
Around the same time, hotels are expected to resume hosting guests, including opening dining rooms and swimming pools under strict Health Ministry guidelines, N12 added.

Moreover, on Tuesday, banquet halls were told they could open for business on June 14. The owners of these facilities had gone on a hunger strike in protest of the restrictions that continued to be placed on them, costing many of them their businesses. 
“As one who has been starved for extended periods of time in the past ... I sought to approve the opening of the halls,” he told owners. But he noted that there is still coronavirus “out there. I ask you to guard your health.”

Eytan Halon contributed to this report.


