Coronavirus outbreak: 11 employees of Sourasky Medical Center infected

Moreover, a report by the Health Ministry showed that the virus is spreading throughout the country, including in haredi (ultra-Orthodox) and Arab cities, including in Beitar Illit, Bnei Brak and Elad. Bnei Brak had the highest per capita rate of infection during the first coronavirus peak. The infected employees include three doctors, two nurses and six paramedics, management and general staff.

Back to Sourasky, the Hebrew website Ynet reported that hospital staff has broken social distancing rules more than once, including a few days ago, when more than 20 people were present in the same room for a goodbye party and were not wearing masks for a noticeable period of time, according to sources at the hospital.

Shortly after the goodbye party, one of the doctors who was present was informed that his wife and daughter had been infected with coronavirus . He was later found to also have the virus. Those present at the party entered quarantine.

The Director-General of the hospital, Professor Roni Gamzu, held a series of discussions with employees from various departments to stress the importance of following social distancing regulations. The department in which the party took place was closed to the public on Sunday, but has since returned to operations.

Some doctors in the hospital told Ynet that they only found out about the details of the incidents through other doctors and not through orderly information distributed by the administration.

In total, 101 Israelis were diagnosed with coronavirus overnight, bringing the total number of people who have been infected with the novel virus to 19,338. The number of serious cases, including those who are intubated, also went up to 26 and 27, respectively. Overnight, the emergency regulations expired. As of today, limits on gatherings, isolation and the rules about masks are unenforceable. By law, the emergency regulations expire every three months, unless they are extended by law. The government introduced a law that would solidify the regulations but it only passed in to first reading and is only expected to come before the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Tuesday for a second and third reading. The committee is expected to meet at 11 a.m. to extend the regulations. According to the Health Ministry, 690 medical staff throughout Israel are in quarantine, including 68 from Sourasky.