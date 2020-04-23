Coronavirus patient tests negative for virus, intubated a week later

An 86-year-old Israeli man who had contracted the novel coronavirus and was hospitalized at the Baruch Padeh Medical Center, Poriya and after he was tested negative for the virus, he was released last week back to the nursing home in Tiberias.On Wednesday night, his condition deteriorated and he was taken back to the hospital where he was tested positive again. The man was hard of breath and is currently in critical condition. The hospital underlined that the man had several preexisting medical conditions, which is the reason why they decided to itubate him.There are currently 14,592 people infected with the virus. Of them, 455 are currently hospitalized, while the death toll has climbed to 191 on Wednesday night.