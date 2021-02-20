The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus provides philanthropists with the chance to give more

Many philanthropists are particularly conscious of these shifts and have stepped up to help, with donations increasing dramatically.

By BENJI LEVY, MICHAEL BLOCH  
FEBRUARY 20, 2021 20:03
VOLUNTEERS PACK boxes with food for families in need ahead of Passover, at the President’s Residence in 2016. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH)
VOLUNTEERS PACK boxes with food for families in need ahead of Passover, at the President’s Residence in 2016.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH)
Israel has one of the highest numbers of nonprofits per capita in the world, active in every sphere of society. However, the landscape in this sector has changed dramatically in recent times. The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated a multitude of social and economic challenges, created new ones and left the future feeling more uncertain for so many.
Just one year ago, Leket, an Israeli food collection and redistribution organization, fed 175,000 Israelis per week. Since the onset of the pandemic, that number has skyrocketed to 246,000 people per week, with thousands who have never stood in line to receive handouts forced to turn to soup kitchens in order to feed their families. Latet, another important organization, has seen a similar surge in demand in line with its recent Alternative Poverty Report, which revealed that 268,000 more households in Israel are now living beneath the poverty line than before the onset of COVID. The pressure to deliver on these essentials is acute, highlighting the need for them to rethink and rescale their strategy and operations accordingly.
Many philanthropists are particularly conscious of these shifts and have stepped up to help, with donations increasing dramatically, with many even coming unsolicited. However, the philanthropic world has also experienced fundamental permutations in recent years. One of these is the growing focus on transparency and agency. Now more than ever, donors are keen to understand exactly where their dollars are going on a granular level and ensure that their donations are making what they perceive as a real impact on the causes they care deeply about.
While philanthropists want to give and organizations want to strive, it is the business world that by and large generates the most efficient and effective processes for maximum gains. This got us thinking: How can we ensure that philanthropic investments can help scale up nonprofits to increase their impact and social return in the same way that financial investments do? After using our expertise to advise philanthropists and nonprofits, we saw this opportunity first-hand and realized that there was a great need to build bridges to allow both sides to learn from one another. It was in the context of these pressing challenges and potential development opportunities that we founded Israel Impact Partners.

ONE OF US began in Europe and brings over two decades of experience working at McKinsey & Company (one of the top global management consulting firms), advising senior executives and boards of large corporations. The other came from Australia with experience of leading large Jewish organizations, such as Moriah College (one of the largest Jewish schools in the world) and Mosaic United (a historic partnership between the State of Israel and global philanthropists), and we converged in Israel. Our complementary experience allows us to help link these worlds, partnering with leaders and bold thinkers to optimize and grow the initiatives that matter most to them. There is no reason in our minds why more nonprofits shouldn’t develop best-practice approaches to strategy, growth, financial models, business processes, fundraising, social media and the many other needs of any great organization today.
Israel’s nonprofit sector has much to gain from looking at the example of how hi-tech start-ups that began with a big idea but little means, succeeded in growing into international powerhouses in their respective fields. We believe that with the support of philanthropists, many more of Israel’s nonprofits can continue to improve, reaching their potential and enabling Israel to develop a leading model of social innovation for the rest of the world.
It is no secret that successful businesses make considerable investments in the strategies and people required to produce their profit margins, revenues and client satisfaction that differentiate between success and failure. Applying this mindset to the partnership between philanthropists and nonprofits is instrumental in breeding the same success. The stakes, however, are arguably higher. The gap between success and failure goes beyond the balance sheet. It can mean the difference between a family having food on the table or not, a young couple taking or losing control of their financial destiny, and a disadvantaged child getting or missing out on a world-class education. Israel Impact Partners is working to build bridges and forge a new path to allow more donors and lay leaders the opportunity to support a stronger and more sustainable society for Israel and beyond.
Rabbi Dr. Benji Levy was the previous CEO of Mosaic United. Michael Bloch is a former senior partner at McKinsey & Company. Together they founded Israel Impact Partners: Israel-Impact.com.


Tags Charity philanthropy Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to UAE's ambassador to Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by