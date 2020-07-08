Coronavirus restrictions: Nine cities on committee's scope amid spike

The Ministerial Committee on Restricted Affairs is expected to meet on Wednesday night to discuss the closure of cities across the country, according to Israel's N12 News.The cities, where coronavirus has spread at a higher rate, include Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Raanana, Modiin Illit, Bet Shemesh, Kiryat Malachi, Lod, Ramle and Ashdod. The proposal will be presented to the ministerial committee, which will decide on restricted zones. Various levels of closure, the scope of the restrictions and even entire regions in the city will be discussed, but it is currently unclear which cities will get what sorts of restrictions and to what extent.