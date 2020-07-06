Coronavirus restrictions reinstated: What are the new rules?On Monday, the government approved a set of new regulations to help limit the spread of the coronavirus across Israel. This is the first set of new directives that reduce freedom of movement and gathering since May, when Israel began relaxing restrictions and re-opening its economy. > Event halls, clubs and bars - closed> Restaurants - up to 20 patrons inside, up to 30 outside> Gyms and public pools - closed> Cultural performances - closed> Hotels and tourist sides - clubs and bars are closed, hotel restaurants can seat up to 20 patrons inside> Synagogues - up to 19 people> Other gathering: up to 20 people, two meters apart with masks> Organized sporting events - without fans (no change)> Summer camps and youth activities - Only preschool through fourth grade to run; government authorizes Education Minister to make decisions on educational activities for fifth graders and up in consultation with the Higher Education minister> Buses - up to 20 people per bus; the government agrees to allow the Transportation minister to decide on another number in collaboration with the Health minister and National Security Council> Government office employees - 30% required to work from home