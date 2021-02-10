The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Positive tests dropped below 8% as schools prepare to reopen

On Tuesday night, the coronavirus cabinet approved a plan to gradually reopen the education system.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN, MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 10, 2021 12:15
Israeli students wearing protective face masks in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in a school in Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020 (photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
Israeli students wearing protective face masks in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in a school in Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020
(photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
The rate of daily COVID-19 tests returning with a positive result dropped below 8% for the first time in weeks, as the education system prepares to partially reopen on Thursday. 
Some 7.8% of the 80,928 swabs administered on Tuesday returned a positive result – the lowest in weeks excluding the data from Saturdays and Sundays, when less tests are being carried. The percentage peaked at 10.2% on January 18 and had consistently remained around 9% or higher since then. 
The number of seriously ill patients also decreased to its lowest figure in a month. Some 1,020 patients were in serious condition Wednesday according to a Health Ministry update, marking the fourth day of decline in a row. Earlier in the morning, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch told KAN radio station that the number had fallen below 1,000 for a time, but was up again by the time the ministry disseminated the latest data. 
The information is considered crucial by health authorities in the strategy to reopen the country, in light of the high pressure the hospital system is facing. 
Also, new daily cases showed a significant decrease, with some 6,062 people infected with the virus on Tuesday. 
However, 317 individuals were still on ventilators, and the death toll stood at 5,233. 
Some 130,000 were vaccinated on Tuesday, bringing the total numbers of Israelis who have received at least the first dose of the vaccine to some 3.6 million. Some 2.2 million have already gotten both injections. 
On Tuesday night, the coronavirus cabinet approved a plan to gradually reopen the education system. 
According to the plan, starting from Thursday, preschoolers, kindergarten children and pupils in grades 1-4 in yellow and green areas will return to school. Children in “light orange” areas, according to the Health Ministry’s traffic light rating, that have at least 70% of their community vaccinated, will also go back to school.
The Health Ministry ranks the color of each city weekly, and will begin determining the vaccination rate of each authority on a weekly basis as well.  
In large cities, the Health Ministry will allow students in certain neighborhoods that meet the same criteria to return to their studies. For example, although the city of Tel Aviv is orange, in some neighborhoods, classes will resume. 
The ministry shared a list of orange cities where classes will resume. These include Tirat Carmel, Kfar Yona, Karmiel, Mevaseret Zion, Ness Ziona, Savyon, Kiryat Motzkin, Ramat Gan, Ramat Yishai and Ra’anana. 
The plan, which must still be approved by the full cabinet, prioritizes regular testing of students in these orange zones to help keep their classrooms coronavirus free. It also permits groups of 10 students to meet for social or learning activities through their schools in open areas.
Students in grades 5-6 and 11-12 in these areas will return to school on February 23, and students in 7-10 on March 9, if the rate of infection continues to slowly decline and more people are vaccinated.


