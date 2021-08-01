The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: The morbidity is not slowing down – Health Ministry D-G

As of Sunday, there were 212 patients in serious condition in Israel, an increase of almost 60 patients in three days.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 1, 2021 13:22
Prof. Nachman Ash, Israel's next Health Ministry director-general. (photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
Prof. Nachman Ash, Israel's next Health Ministry director-general.
(photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
The morbidity in Israel is not slowing down, Health Ministry’s Director General Nachman Ash said on Sunday morning, as the number of serious patients climbed to 212, marking an increase of 11 people in twelve hours and of almost 60 since Thursday.
"The rate of positive tests has passed the 3% mark and we are not seeing a slowdown in morbidity," Ash said, in an interview with Radio Kan Bet. “We are monitoring the data. We can say that it reassures us that the number of ventilated patients has not increased much, but it certainly worries us."
Some 37 patients were on ventilators as of Sunday morning. On Thursday they were 27, the previous Sunday they were 20.
Some 2,080 new cases were identified on Saturday, less than on previous days, but with a lower number of tests processed – around 66,000 as opposed to over 90,000.
Also the reproduction rate, or R, - which measures how many people each virus carrier infects on average - has started to increase again reaching 1.38 after a few days at 1.33. When the R rate is higher than one, the morbidity is raising.
In addition, some three people succumbed to the virus on Saturday, bringing the total death toll of July to 47. While the figure is far from resembling the worse months of the pandemic, when sometimes dozens of people were killed by the virus in a single day, it still marks an increase from June, when there were only eight victims, and May (when they were 35).
Ash expressed the hope that the campaign to give a third vaccine to people over 60 – which began  on Friday – will help improve the situation.
"It may be that the third vaccine will last for longer," he explained, adding that "I really hope we don't have to get vaccinated every six months, and we may have to get vaccinated every year - like the flu."
He added that at the moment they are not planning on imposing further restrictions for the Jewish holidays in September, as long as the number of serious patients remains under control.
At the peak of the pandemic in January, Israel reached some 1,200 such patients, placing unprecedented strain on the health system. 


