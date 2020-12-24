Third coronavirus lockdown rules - everything you need to know

The government voted late Wednesday night to roll out a countrywide closure that will be imposed beginning Sunday, December 27 at 5 p.m. for two weeks, with the option to extend if the number of new daily cases is still over 1,000.The following is a detailed list of COVID-19 closure regulations: > Movement will be restricted to 1,000 meters from home, except in exceptional cases> Prohibition on staying in another person’s residence> Retail, entertainment and leisure - closed, except for deliveries> Businesses that do not receive the public can operate at 50% > Public transportation will run at 50% capacity
The government will review and revote on a final version of these restrictions on Thursday.
> Gatherings will be reduced to 10 people in closed spaces and 20 people in open spaces> The Eilat and Dead Sea "green islands" will cease to operate> Exercise permitted on one's own at any distance from home> Preschoolers and students in grades 1-4 and 11-12 will go to school between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.> Special education will continue as usual> Children of divorced parents will be allowed to move between households
