Coronavirus vaccination: Four millionth Israeli gets the jab

Theodore Slazzen was jabbed at a Leumit Health Services clinic in Jerusalem, where he was met by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

“I want to turn to the 570,000 people over the age of 50 who have not yet been vaccinated,” the prime minister said shortly after Slazzen received his shot. “Almost 100% of the dead and seriously ill are part of this group.”

Netanyahu said there are three reasons to get vaccinated.

The first is the danger of non-immunization:

“When you do not go to get vaccinated because of this little sting, which has no meaning – in the worst-case scenario there are side effects of discomfort that last a few hours - you take on the risk of death and the danger of serious illness with lifelong effects,” he said.

The second is that Israel is now opening up its green passport program.

“Those who get vaccinated will be able to go and enjoy theater, movies, sports shows, flights abroad, restaurants and more,” he said.

Finally, he said that a third reason is that by vaccinating, “not only are you saving yourself, if you are not going to get vaccinated then many of you will be seriously ill and then you will challenge our hospitals and then we will have to implement a new closure.”

“Save your life and allow us to come back to life,” he continued. “Go get vaccinated. Please, do it now and we will get out of the coronavirus – not with a green passport, not with any passport.”