Coronavirus vaccine: Some health funds to vaccinate people 35-years-young

"There is no need for a prioritization protocol any more,” Prof. Galia Rahav, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Sheba Medical Center said. “There are enough vaccines. The priority system no longer works in the field."

While the figures of the pandemic in Israel continue to be alarming, with some 800 people dead from the virus only in the month of January, the country is also rushing to vaccinate its adult population as fast as possible, in the hope to reach herd immunity.

So far, about 2.3 million Israelis have been vaccinated , some 420,015 of whom have already received both shots. On Wednesday morning, Clalit, the largest health fund in the country, announced that it would allow members over the age of 35 to book an appointment for a shot. On Tuesday, the Health Ministry expanded the vaccination campaign to include all people over 40.

A spokesperson for Clalit told The Jerusalem Post that the health fund’s daily capacity to inoculate — 100,000 shots a day — exceeds appointments and therefore they decided to open the system to younger people. She added that they are not actively reaching out to those under 40 to get vaccinated.

When asked if they had cleared their decision with the ministry, she said that she did not know.

According to a report by channel 13, also the health fund Meuhedet has opened appointments to 35 year-olds.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Israel does not need to restrict its vaccination campaign to targeted groups any more, since there are enough vaccines for opening up to the general adults population, a member of the of Health Ministry's Committee devoted to the issue told Channel 13, as two health funds started to allow their members older than 35 to book appointments to avoid wasting their capacity.