Coronavirus: Will your child’s school open on Sunday?

Health Ministry says traffic light scores will be evaluated on Thursday this week.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 13:57
Israeli children wearing face masks make their way to school in Tzfat on their first day back to classes on November 1, 2020 (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
The Health Ministry is updating the traffic light scores of Israel’s cities and towns on Thursday this week, in an effort to allow more students to return to school on Sunday.
The coronavirus cabinet ruled earlier this week that students in grades 5-6 and 11-12 who live in green and yellow cities will return to their classrooms on Sunday. In addition, these students living in “light orange” cities - those with a grade of seven or better - and who have at least 70% of residents aged 5 or older vaccinated will be able to go back to school.
This is in addition to preschoolers and students in grades 1-4, who have already returned to school in these areas.
The Health Ministry normally ranks cities on Wednesday, but is pushing this off a day so that it can “serve as the decisive ranking for the opening of the education system on Sunday,” it said in a statement.
Moreover, previously light orange was considered cities with a score of 6.5 or better. Now, as mentioned, that score needs to be only seven.
The calculation of the immunization threshold will be evaluated based on the number who are expected to be inoculated on Sunday, the day the system opens. The Health Ministry will consider those who recovered from the virus as vaccinated, too. 
The ministry stressed that this shift is not expected to happen again. Rather, after this week, the intention is to return to the regular schedule for determining a city’s status, which is once a week on Wednesday.


