Coronavirus: With malls to reopen soon, customers harbor mix feelings

Several weeks after they were shut down by the authorities in the effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country, malls could be soon allowed to reopen, after street stores received the green light last Friday.On Monday, Health Ministry Secretary General Moshe Bar Siman Tov said in a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives of the National Security Council and of the market vendor associations that an app to track customers in the malls was in the process of being developed, as reported by Haaretz. People entering the premises would be compelled to download it, receive a QR code and then scan it in the different stores they visit, to make sure to register their accurate itinerary so that if someone resulted positive to the virus they could be fast ordered to self-isolate. Customers would also need to wear face masks at all times and their body temperature would be measured.According to the report, malls directors were informed of the requirements last week and they will not be allowed to open until all the measures are in place.As several representatives of malls and brands chose not to comment on the possible upcoming reopening, a question also stands about whether Israelis are going to feel safe and ready to go shopping there once it happens.“I consider malls a symbol of the ability to gather together in large crowds and therefore a sign of hope,” Jerusalem resident Miriam told The Jerusalem Post.The 28-year-old explained that while she misses going out for dinner at restaurants, she does not feel such a need for going back malls.“I have been doing some shopping I needed online,” she said, mentioning food and skin-care products and make up among the items she has purchased in the past weeks. “Shopping online presents some advantages. For example, I often feel that when I go to buy make up at stores, the shop assistants are too aggressive. On the other hand, I like being able to try the product on before I buy it, which is not possible online. However, the last time I was at a Superpharm, I noticed that they had removed all the testers because of the fear of infection.”Miriam highlighted that when malls reopen, she is still going to wait a little before visiting them if she can.“I think it is important to see how things develop, I would not want to be the first person to try whether it’s safe to go,” she pointed out.For Micol Picciotto Marascalchi, a 38-year-old Netanya resident and a mother of four, reopening the mall is a mistake.“I think the authorities are rushing into decisions,” she told the Post.For over two years, Picciotto Marascalchi ran activities for infants and children in a mall in Netanya.“Having worked there, I know how things are. I do not think there is so much space for people to respect social distancing and I’m not even sure it is so convenient for stores if the number of customers they have is limited,” she pointed out.“I don’t think there is such a need for the malls to open now,” she added. “Street-front stores have just reopened, which I understand better, and even during the lockdown when I needed something I was able to find everything online, including clothes for my 5-year-old. I bought them from a local store whose owner showed me the items in a video-call and then delivered them.”The 38-year-old said that since the lockdown began, she left the house for a short walk just once, and if the schools indeed reopen next week, she is not going to send her children back yet because she does not think it is safe.“They have just eased up other restrictions. I think before opening more the government should wait and see how the numbers of the disease progress,” she concluded.“More than going to the mall or to any other place, I miss hanging out with my family and friends,” 28-year-old Jerusalem resident David Gedallovich told the Post. “However, I think that it is a good thing to reopen them.”Gedallovich said that he trusts the government’s decisions.“I believe it is important to try new things, considering that there are important issues to be considered such as the state of the economy and the fact that people need jobs. If it doesn’t work, we will go back to more restrictive measures,” he said.