Couple removed for saying ultra-Orthodox on flight will spread 'disease'

The flight originally consisted of 60 passengers and was from New Jersey to Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 5, 2021 05:53
A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco (photo credit: REUTERS/LOUIS NASTRO)
A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco
(photo credit: REUTERS/LOUIS NASTRO)
Passengers on a United Airlines flight from the United States to Israel were removed Saturday after complaining that ultra-Orthodox on the flight will cause the further spread of coronavirus, according to a Ynet report. 
The flight originally consisted of 60 passengers, and took off from Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey.  The incident began at the boarding gate when a couple told an ultra-Orthodox student coming to Israel that, "You are spreading the disease," later allegedly shouting at him, "Why don't you wear the mask on your nose as well."
After all the passengers boarded the plane, the couple demanded from United Airlines flight attends not to be seated near ultra-Orthodox passengers, saying they should "All sit together because [they are] spreading of diseases, and that [they] do not want to be infected by them (the ultra-Orthodox passengers)."
Observers of the incident later called on the flight attendants to remove the couple for their behavior, complaining to the crew that the couple was acting in a discriminatory manner. Following the complaints, the couple was promptly removed from the flight. 
One eyewitness, Shimi, told Ynet that "I do not know why people should behave like this. The couple were just looking for ultra-Orthodox to humiliate them. Who speaks in this way? What have they done to them? Because they are dressed differently and lead a different lifestyle, is that a reason to talk to them unkindly? They had to be taken off the plane, it was disgusting behavior."
In response, United Airlines release an official statement condemning the incident, saying, "United will not tolerate discrimination of any kind. When this case was brought to our attention, we dropped off these passengers and they were taken to a destination on a later flight. We appreciate the quick response of our crew who believe in a safe and respectful environment."


Tags Ultra-Orthodox united airlines flights
