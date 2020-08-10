Court overturns demolition of IDF soldier Amit Ben-Yigal's killer's home

Israel's High Court of Justice overturned the demolition order of terrorist Nizmi Abu Bakar's home on Monday, who was responsible for killing IDF soldier Amit Ben-Yigal after dropping a cinder block on his head during an operation in the village of Ya'bad, near Jenin in the West Bank, according to a Channel 13 report. The decision was made with a majority of two judges in favor of cancelling the planned demolition, with Justices Menachem Mazuz and George Kara voting against the demolition. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Twitter that "This is an unfortunate decision by the High Court that refused our request to demolish the house of the terrorist who murdered the late IDF soldier Amit Ben Yigal, who was the only son of his parents. I demand to establish preceding with an expanded panel [of judges]. Terrorism must not be allowed to prevail. My policy as prime minister is to destroy the homes of terrorists, and I intend to continue to do so."Alternate Prime Minister and current Defense Minister Benny Gantz also commented on the High Court's ruling, saying on Twitter that "Of course, we will respect any ruling of the High Court, but the ruling that revoked the order to demolish the house of the terrorist who killed the late Amit Ben Yigal is unfortunate."He added that "Home demolitions for deterrence is an important tool in the war on terror. Therefore, I instructed staff in the Defense Ministy to contact the Attorney-General in order to submit a request for another hearing on the ruling."The two judges justified their positions by noting that the Abu Bakar's wife and eight children are living in the house and are not responsible for the terrorist attack perpetrated by Nizmi. The justices added that it should be satisfactory to seal the room Abu Bakar inhabited, as opposed to demolishing the home that houses nine people. "The wife and children were not attributed by the claimants any involvement in the criminal actions of the father - not in any form of assistance, knowledge of intention that the action would take place, nor in retrospective support of [Abu Bakar's] actions," Justice Mazuz wrote in his judgement."The perpetrator himself was captured and prosecuted, and is expected to serve a lengthy prison sentence, if convicted. Hence, the demolition of the home is primarily designed to cause damage to his wife and children, who remain living in the home, and whose demolition will leave them homeless," Muzuz concluded. Public and political reactions to the ruling have been fierce, with some framing it as an example of legal overreach perpetrated by the High Court against government and IDF policies.Both Ben-Yigal's father and girlfriend panned the ruling, with the former saying in a statement that he "lowered the Israeli flag to half-mast. This is not a good day for the State of Israel." Ben-Yigal's girlfriend said in response: "I am ashamed that such people exist in this country. [They] will not destroy the terrorist's house because his family is 'innocent'? And what are we? Why do we have to go through this? Do I deserve it? Do his parents, sisters, friends [deserve this]?" "I have no words, but shame," she continued. "IDF soldiers put their lives on the line so that [the justices] can sleep peacefully at night, but even in their deaths they can't give them respect? My Amit, I am sorry that you sacrificed your life and there isn't even a drop of appreciation and logic."Ben-Yigal's mother also wrote on Facebook attacking the decision, saying "Amit, we educated you to love the country, and we do not regret it. We educated you to draft to the IDF in a meaningful way, and we do not regret it. You have given everything, your entire life. You have left us here alone, and we are managing in this cruel world. Amit, save us from more struggles." Politicians from the Right were also quick to condemn the decision. Yamina party head Naftali Bennett lambasted the decision, saying, "The High Court decision is poking the public's eye." Bennett also promised Ben-Yigal's father to "do everything to destroy the house of the terrorist who killed his son. The High Court decision is a terrible injustice and it encourages other potential terrorists to go out and carry out an attack.""We will work for another hearing, expanded in the High Court, to reverse the decision and destroy the house," Bennett concluded. Two months ago, IDF soldiers mapped Abu Bakar's house in order to prepare it for demolition.