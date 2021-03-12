Court to reexamine case against alleged rapist of 13-year-old

Interim State Attorney Amit Isman will be reevaluating the sentence given to Yarin Sherf , the alleged rapist who reportedly attacked a 13-year-old girl in a coronavirus hotel multiple times.

The Tel Aviv Criminal District Attorney's Office filed an indictment on Thursday in the city's Magistrate's Court against 21-year-old Sherf for forbidden sexual relations. The charge also includes sexual harassment, threats, assault and supplying alcohol to a minor. However, it The state attorney's office said that Isman would be addressing the allegations "with the required urgency" and will be heading an urgent hearing accordingly.The Tel Aviv Criminal District Attorney's Office filed an indictment on Thursday in the city's Magistrate's Court against 21-year-old Sherf for forbidden sexual relations. The charge also includes sexual harassment, threats, assault and supplying alcohol to a minor. However, it did not include rape

Sherf, from southern Israel, and the alleged victim were placed in the hotel as confirmed coronavirus patients.

Sherf claimed that the alleged sexual misconduct between him and the young girl were done with the girl's consent and that she had presented herself as a 16-year-old.

Later, it was discovered that he had said that the situation with her would be "Eilat part two," referring to the case in which a multitude of men allegedly stood outside a 16-year-old's hotel room in Eilat and took turns sexually assaulting her.

His lawyer stated that he is cooperating with the investigators and that he has given to them his version of the events. He also noted that "kids at that age" often have consensual sex.

The hotel, designated for at-risk youth and welfare recipients, is wired with many security cameras which may provide police with a clearer picture of the incident.

The suspect allegedly tried to rape the 13-year-old, whom he met at the hotel, twice over a period of two days, while choking her and inflicting physical trauma throughout. The police also suspects that he convinced the underage victim to consume drugs and alcohol during their stay.

According to multiple sources, the girl found out that he was 21 through his TikTok page and told him, "Leave me alone, you're too old."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.