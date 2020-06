COVID-19 & The Jews: Challenges & Opportunities

> How has Israel managed the COVID-19 health crisis?

> Is Antisemitism on the rise in 2020?

> The impact of coronavirus on the economy and what history teaches us about crises

View full conference schedule, speakers and more >>

> Zionism in the time of coronavirus: Against all odds, Aliyah is on the riseThe conference is free to the public and will be aired on jpost.com and our Facebook page

Join usto hear from top government officials, thought-leaders and opinion makers from across the globe.Highlights: