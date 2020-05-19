The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
'COVID-19 banished Jews from synagogue for talking on phone in prayers'

Most senior ultra-Orthodox rabbi says synagogue administrators should.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 19, 2020 11:56
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the most senior non-hassidic, ultra-Orthodox rabbi in the world (photo credit: OFFICE OF RABBI CHAIM KANIEVSKY)
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the most senior non-hassidic, ultra-Orthodox rabbi in the world
(photo credit: OFFICE OF RABBI CHAIM KANIEVSKY)
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the most senior non-hassidic, ultra-Orthodox rabbi in the world, has said that Jews have been “banished” from synagogues by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the offense given to God by using cell phones in synagogue.
In a letter published in the daily ultra-Orthodox Yated Neeman newspaper, the rabbi called for synagogue administrators to ban the use of cell phones in the prayer hall when prayer in synagogues is permitted again.
The letter was also signed by Kanievsky’s colleague in the leadership of the ultra-Orthodox community, Rabbi Gershon Edelstein.
Addressing all synagogue administrators in general, Kanievsky wrote that “For our many sins it has been many weeks since we were banished from our synagogues and study halls, like a servant who came to pour wine for his master and the master poured the jug on his face.”
Continued the rabbi “It appears that this is a sign from Heaven for the sin in which the sanctity of synagogues has been cheapened by having cell phones open and speaking on them while people are praying, and this is great disrespect for prayer and the sanctity of synagogues, and is in total opposition to Jewish law.”
Kanievsky said that synagogue administrators should therefore completely ban people from praying in synagogue while their phones are turned on, and said that they should warn worshipers about this issue.
He said that administrators in Israel and around the world should ensure that a cupboard or other storage facility outside of the prayer hall for worshipers to deposit their cell phones.


