The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

COVID-19 hit my Orthodox Israeli town early and hard

Coming together helped us stop the spread.

By CAROL UNGAR/JTA  
OCTOBER 10, 2020 08:58
Mea Shearim, Jerusalem during coronavirus pandemic (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Mea Shearim, Jerusalem during coronavirus pandemic
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Lately, the media has been flooded with stories of Orthodox Jews who are derelict in following pandemic protocols. This sort of behavior runs contrary to the Torah values which command us to protect life above all else.
In my home community of Kiryat Yearim, a small haredi Orthodox town of 6,000 just 15 minutes outside of Jerusalem, we take COVID-19 seriously.
Come for a walk. You will see men, women, even small children wearing masks over their noses and mouths.
In our town, COVID-19 hit us early and hard.
Back in March, we experienced an outbreak after a Purim party attended by an overseas guest who had the virus. A few dozen residents got sick and thousands went into quarantine. No one died, but one woman, a much-beloved old timer, nearly lost her life. Thank G-d, after many months, she’s almost completely recovered. For a brief moment, our sleepy town achieved public notoriety as the COVID capital of the Jewish state.
Our local government dispatched a hazmat-suited crew to clean our streets and parks. They set up testing and contact tracing. They also embarked on a public relations drive to urge us to take this seriously.
People listened. It wasn’t long before the media hailed our triumph.
While there have been some close calls since, including several confirmed cases in the past week, my only explanation for how we have been largely able to beat back this virus when others have not is unity. Here, our rabbis, doctors and local government officials are all on the same page.
Now, the virus is back in our country with a vengeance. Like most Israelis, we are tired of living this way, but we realize that we have no choice. The Torah, which informs all areas of our existence instructs us to take great care in preserving our lives. “We err on the side of strictness,” says our Mayor Rabbi Yitzhak Ravitz.
Now we have been forced to increase our vigilance.Even though we are in the middle of the Sukkot holiday, every synagogue in town is shuttered. Worship services have moved to parks, parking lots and backyards.
Because this is our second town-wide lockdown, the outdoor shuls are now well organized. Some of them even have names (Ginat HaBitan, or the Garden Lean-to, and Ginat Esther, Esther’s Garden). They also have erected awnings for shade. They now have Torah scrolls, borrowed from the shuttered indoor congregations, and improvised arks to store them in.
We have adapted, limiting the number of men called to the Torah in the name of social distancing. This Sukkot, our synagogues will pare down the hakafot, the ritual circling ceremony, to the bare basics, transforming the usually festive parade into a socially distanced procession of worshippers. A few congregations will skip the whole thing, having the men recite the verses that accompany the ceremony while standing still. We received a robocall informing us that on Simchat Torah, there should be no dancing and no kissing Torah scrolls. And of course, we must wear masks and keep social distance.
Simchat Torah is just a day away, and it will look very different. Plans aren’t yet complete, but one local rabbi I spoke to floated the idea of no procession, just one man carrying the Torah scroll. One thing is for sure — the traditional kiddush, the after services collective snack of cake and schnapps, is canceled.
All of this puts a damper on this holiday, which is meant to be a time of joy. With intercity visits banned due to the lockdown, not much socializing is going on for many of us. The only guests in our Sukkot are the metaphysical ushpizin, our Jewish matriarchs and patriarchs. Wondrous as that is, it doesn’t fill the longing to hug a grandchild.
Once again, our local government has stepped in, playing holiday music to lift flagging spirits. We even had a socially distanced version of the Simchat Beit Hashoavah, the nightly revelries, an integral part of this holiday.
Every night of Chol Hamoed, the intermediate days of the festival, an illuminated flatbed truck carried around a group of musicians who gave concerts in the neighborhoods of our town. There was no dancing; residents watched the show from their cars, bikes and balconies.
This is a Sukkot like no other. But who says it was terrible? Our tradition teaches that this holiday is best spent at home in the sukkah, a three-walled structure built to resemble a heavenly hug.
And our efforts to slow the spread of the virus seem to be helping. Press reports say that the number of cases in Israel is coming down.
As I write these words, a man with a recording and a loudspeaker is making his way through town. Speaking sternly, he reminds us to stick to the rules. To remain a part of the solution, not part of the problem. I hope we continue to listen. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.


Tags Israel Sukkot COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting perceptions of the Holocaust in the Arab world By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by