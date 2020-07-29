COVID-19 is re-shaping modern offices; can we really work from home?

As the coronavirus pandemic reshapes the way people live and work, it has become apparent that pre-existing trends, such as the home office or virtual business meetings, will be accelerated. The rapid nature of the COVID-19 outbreak meant that many workplaces had to adapt quickly and improvise, creating new work practices from scratch. After several months of this new reality, how effective was the transformation? A study conducted by the international accounting firm Binder Dijker Otte (BDO), led by Dr. Guy Bahor, looked into how European, Israeli and American firms, who combine office work with working from home, are faring. It found that on average, those working at home spent two hours on social media. “Workers seemed to follow their own pre-inclinations when working from home,”Bahor said in a press release, “those who were effective workers in the office became more effective at home, those who were less productive in the office became even less productive in their private space.” Bahor suggested that workers turn to social media because they feel socially isolated at home. He recommends a daily fitness routine with remote group workouts for workers, and daily check-in video conferences by managers, to ensure each team member is aware of her or his obligations. It was also reported that the vast majority of employers (80%) did not offer workers any help in setting up their home office, relying on employees to have home computers, web connection and the digital skill set needed. While older workers often lacked previous experience with working remotely, they also enjoyed a peaceful work environment when compared to younger workers with kids. The Israel Democracy Institute reported that only 40% of Israelis report they feel productive working from home. Childless workers were much more likely to think they’re productive (55%) than workers who are parents (35%). Not all employers agree that working from home is the only way to go. Ariel Klikstein and Yoni Luksenberg, co-founders of the web building platform Elementor, decided to move to a larger space of 3,200 meters to ensure workers would be safe from coronavirus as they work. They have the option of working from home if they like or heading to the office. Many opt to be flexible, working either at home or from the office depending on work demands and life situations. “One of the things a successful start-up should do is to go on the assault,” Luksenberg told The Jerusalem Post. “When one works from home, it’s possible to maintain” existing clients and projects. “But to achieve the impossible, people need teamwork. That's the beauty of the hybrid model of office space. “When four people are in the office focusing on a problem, they can solve something in four minutes instead of four days,” he said. He added that “we don’t have this idea of ‘this is my office’ – we have hot stations,” meaning that there are small and large work spaces; people can have their favorite spots, but all spaces are used. “A work space is like an anchor: a place people can return to without feeling they’re chained to it,” he told the Post. “This is the office of the post-coronavirus age.”