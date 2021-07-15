COVID-19: Israelis refuse to cancel trips abroad, despite Bennett's pleas

Jerusalem resident Avital Levy said she’s moving forward with her travel plans.

“It’s my third attempt to travel since the beginning of the year. I’ve had three tickets canceled. Two were due to COVID and one due to the rockets . So I said, whatever happens, I’m not canceling this trip,” she said.

Levy explains that she will be travelling to her home country of Lithuania, and then for a few days to Venice, Italy.

“European flights are just so cheap, and everything is so close and convenient. So I decided to really use this opportunity,” she said.

From a COVID standpoint, Levy states that “I was observing situations regarding COVID of course. I know that both of the countries are low risk; Lithuania and Italy. They have low COVID cases. Of course, the Delta variants are growing but it’s really not dramatic.”

“I think it’s relatively safe. Of course, I’m keeping all the precautions. I’m vaccinated. I’m going to wear a mask. So I’m feeling quite confident.”

Marc Feldman, CEO of Zion Tours, a Jerusalem-based travel agency, said that Bennett’s appeal comes after some Israelis have been found to not be properly following quarantine. “What he’s saying is ‘we don’t trust that you’ll stay in quarantine for seven days. So we’d rather you cancel the trip outright.’ I find that insulting,” he said.

“My clients are responsible. I’ve had zero cancellations. My clients, my organizations, my officials, honor the law, and will do so.”