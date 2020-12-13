The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
COVID-19 patient wakes up after two months: 'I want to go home'

"Everything happened at once," he recounted. "Suddenly I couldn't breathe, and I can't remember anything since then."

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
DECEMBER 13, 2020 19:43
David Vadiansky and his partner, Aline, with some of the medical staff at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya. (photo credit: RONI ALBERT)
David Vadiansky and his partner, Aline, with some of the medical staff at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.
(photo credit: RONI ALBERT)
David Vadiansky, a 52-year-old computer technician from Ma’alot-Tarshiha, has suffered the most severe infection from the coronavirus yet, and, after two months of breathing on a ventilator, he finally opened his eyes. His first sentence was was to his partner, Aline: "I want to go home."
Vadiansky has no preexisting conditions that could have predicted his fate. He woke up one August morning with a high fever and was having trouble breathing.
He estimates that he contracted the virus from one of his clients.
His partner called for an ambulance. He lost consciousness in the vehicle before they even reached the hospital. He was quickly admitted to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, where he tested positive for COVID-19.
Aline, herself in a high-risk group, thanked the medical team that took care of David, saying, "Only a month ago, the doctors told me that his condition is quite difficult, and there isn't much of a chance for recovery.
"But I never stopped believing," she continued. "I was always optimistic, even during the hardest moments."
He healed from the virus after three weeks. Then, he was transferred to the hospital's intensive care unit, remaining on a respirator for several more weeks until he was able to breathe on his own.
David called the treatment he received at the hospital "like a five-star hotel."
David and Aline live with their respective children, a 17-year-old and 12-year-old. In the upcoming days, David will be transferred to Beit Loewenstein, a rehabilitative hospital in Ra'anana, for further treatment.
"Everything happened at once," he recounted. "Suddenly I couldn't breathe, and I can't remember anything since then. I didn't have any early onset symptoms."
David hopes to "return to my normal life, the way it was, as soon as possible."


