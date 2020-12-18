The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

COVID-19 spike in Israel means more kids won't go to school on Sunday

The coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet on Sunday and discuss tightening restrictions to help reduce infection.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 18, 2020 11:14
Israeli children wearing face masks make their way to school in Tzfat on their first day back to classes on November 1, 2020 (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Israeli children wearing face masks make their way to school in Tzfat on their first day back to classes on November 1, 2020
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
The infection rate has risen across the country and hundreds of students in fifth through 12th grade will not be returning to their classrooms on Sunday as a result.
The coronavirus cabinet on Thursday night approved the list of cities that have become red and orange, and the Home Front Command updated its map accordingly, designating 48 red cities and 62 orange.
The list of red and orange areas is no longer just Arab, but includes Kiryat Yam, for example, and Kiryat Bialik, as well as Ashkelon and Dimona, among others. There has been a spike in infection in haredi (ultra-Orthodox) areas in recent days. The reproduction rate (R) is higher among the haredi sector (1.6) than among the general community (1.24).
Not all red and orange areas are full cities, some are areas or neighborhoods of towns and cities.
The coronavirus cabinet allowed preschools through fourth grade to open in all cities, regardless of infection. However, two weeks ago, it made clear that older kids could not go to school in those areas.
The cabinet is expected to meet on Sunday and discuss tightening restrictions to help reduce infection. If the full “tightened restraint” program is implemented, then preschools and elementary schools would also be shuttered in orange and red areas.
It is likely that at least part if not all of the tightened restraint program will be rolled out, given the spike in new daily cases.
The Health Ministry reported at noon on Friday that there had been 2,813 new cases of corona diagnosed the day before. There were 432 people in serious condition, including 105 who were intubated. The death toll spiked to 3,056.
Some 3.6% of people screened for the virus tested positive.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he supports a decision made last week that if cases surpass 2,500 a day, a period of “tightened restraint” would be rolled out. However, many ministers object and think differential measures should be taken rather than sweeping steps.
Tightened restraint, as originally defined by coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash means shops, malls and marketplaces would be closed; gatherings would be limited to 10 people in closed spaces and 20 in open spaces; and, as mentioned, the education system would stay open in green and yellow cities but would close in orange and red ones.
Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz said he wanted to discuss the move toward such restrictions at the cabinet meeting, weighing any final decisions against the rate of morbidity and mortality and how fast people could be vaccinated.
Recall, Israel’s vaccination campaign will kick off Saturday night with the inoculation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and several top doctors at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer.
On Sunday, hospitals across the country will vaccinate their medical personnel. A poll by the Israel Medical Association that was published over the weekend, found that 82% of doctors intend to vaccinate against the virus.
On Monday, seniors over the age of 60 will also begin getting jabbed at health funds across Israel.
“The vaccine will only reduce coronavirus infection in two or three months,” warned the head of Shaare Zedek, Ofer Merin in an interview with Kan News. He said he expects morbidity to rise in the coming days, especially after the Hanukkah holiday and because “people feel we are past the pandemic” since the vaccines arrived in Israel.
Health officials estimate that even if restrictions were put in place on Sunday, the country will hit 5,000 new cases a day and as many as 800 serious patients by the time the impact of the restrictions can be seen.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu school Coronavirus vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey finally faces the consequences of its actions By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Compulsory haredi national service key to changing next government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
5 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by