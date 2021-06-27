COVID: Did Israel screw up not vaccinating children ages 12-15 right away?

When the US Food and Drug Administration granted the emergency authorization to administer the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine to children ages 12-15 on May 11, the tensions between Israel and Gaza had just escalated. Barrages of rockets were pounding the country, the IDF was attacking the Hamas -controlled enclave and ethnic riots were wrecking mixed cities in an unprecedented development. With COVID cases, serious patients and deaths dramatically dropping for months, it was no wonder that the authorities did not prioritize kicking off the campaign to inoculate the teens.

The ministry announced that it would hold consultations with relevant experts to formulate a policy. As the war went on, meetings were postponed and a decision was not made.

In spite of the fact that the vast majority of experts – including the Israeli Pediatric Society – had come out strongly in favor of vaccinating children, another problem loomed.

In April, a Health Ministry’s preliminary report suggesting a possible link between the vaccine and myocarditis – a heart inflammation – was leaked to Channel 12. The condition was reported to be especially frequent among young men ages 16-19.

At the time, the ministry confirmed that such a report existed and that they wanted to have a complete picture before making the information available to the public, which they did on June 1, releasing a short statement stating that indeed some myocarditis cases were likely connected to the vaccine, even though in over 95% they were mild and of no long-lasting consequences.

The following day, the ministry announced that children ages 12-15 could be vaccinated starting from the following week (June 6) but that unless they presented specific risk factors or they were planning on going abroad, there was not recommendation to do it.

This meant that no SMS or phone call, no social media post, no public address was actually carried out to ask parents to go and get their children vaccinated.

In the first days after the move, some 2,000-2,500 shots were administered per day, but the number soon dropped below 2,000 and even below 1,500, out of a total population of about 550,000 individuals 12-15 in the country.

Then, at the end of last week, news of some outbreaks in three Israeli schools, one in Modi’in and two in Binyamina, began to emerge. Daily cases identified in the community rapidly climbed from less than 20 to over 30, 40 and 100.

Among the new cases, the 12-15 age group is much more prevalent than any other age group.

Of the current 1,200 new cases, over 400 are 12 to 15 years old. At the beginning of the outbreak, the rate was even higher: on June 19, some 68% of the 47 new identified cases belonged to that age group, the following day they constituted 47% of the new 48 cases, on June 21 again 47% out of 124 new virus carriers and in the following days, they would remain between 40 and 30%.

What would have happened if they had been vaccinated? Would they have avoided contracting the virus themselves, and spare the contagion to many others? Most likely the answer to this question is yes.

Meanwhile, the government has changed. One of the first measures to counter the rise in cases promoted by the new Israeli leadership was an active campaign to get children vaccinated. Since then, the number of daily shots have quadrupled with some 8,000 children jabbed on Thursday.

On Sunday, Clalit, Israel’s biggest health fund, which provides healthcare services to about half of its population, announced that some 25,000 children had been already vaccinated and another 30,000 had booked an appointment to do so in the coming days.

While the numbers have been increasing, they are still much lower than the goal set by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett last week of 30,000 teens jabbed every day. Bennett also warned that while Israel has enough doses to cover all the eligible population, its vaccines will expire on July 31, therefore all those who wish to have the certainty to get fully immunized according to the normal schedule – three weeks between the first and second shot – should make sure to get their first appointment before July 9.

Also on Sunday, the Israeli Pediatric Society published a new position paper reiterating their support for the vaccine, and addressing the issue of possible side effects.

Prof. Tzachi Grossman, the head of the organization, and its colleagues wrote that the risk for a child to develop a severe form of COVID if infected – which stands at 1:3000 – outweighs that of developing a myocarditis – which according to US data for ages 12-17 stands at 1:16,000 (according to Israeli data for the age group 16-19, the occurrence was 1:6,000).

Their recommendation was therefore to continue promoting vaccinating children, with the exception of those who have suffered from myocarditis in the past.

However, both Grossman and Dr. Galia Barkai, director of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Unit at Sheba Medical Center said that the decision of the ministry to take a conservative approach was the correct one, as much as now it is right to encourage children to get vaccinated.

“We made the decision together, in consultation,” said Grossman.

“We were gathering information regarding myocarditis, we were waiting for more children to get vaccinated in other countries such as in the United States,” Barkai said. “There were days with no COVID-19 cases in Israel. I tend to think that being more conservative was the right decision, and now things have changed.”

By this point millions of children have been vaccinated around the world.

“With more than 50% of the population vaccinated, we had the privilege to be able to wait and see what was happening,” Barkai said.

The caution was a way to show the public that the authorities were not rushing and were taking into consideration all elements, according to Barkai.

Asked if Israel will be able to reach 30,000 shots a day, she said it is going to be difficult.

At the same time, she is not excessively worried about the current outbreak.

“I do not see we are going to witness a catastrophe here,” she concluded. “The vaccine is effective against the Delta variant and I do not believe the outbreak is going to be uncontrollable.”