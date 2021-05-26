The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

COVID in Israel may be over but border restrictions are here to stay

While the restrictions on life within Israeli borders are disappearing, traveling will likely remain burdensome for quite a while.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 26, 2021 19:25
First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause. (photo credit: BIRTHRIGHT ISRAEL)
First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
(photo credit: BIRTHRIGHT ISRAEL)
Next Tuesday will mark a very significant moment for all Israelis: some 15 months after the country entered its first lockdown to fight the coronavirus crisis, businesses, cultural and sport venues, touristic attractions and family celebrations will not be limited by any pandemic restriction any more: no more cap on number of accesses, no more need for unvaccinated people to get tested, no more special regulations on serving food.
Only one requirement will remain, wearing a mask indoors, and that might also be soon gone, as health officials and experts have said in the past few days. This, of course, provided that the data continue to be encouraging – for the past several days, only 25-30 new cases have been identified every day, compared to several thousands at the peak of the pandemic. Only 432 people in the country were infected with the virus as of Wednesday; in the worst days of last winter they were 88,000.
However, while life in Israel is rapidly going back to normal, many of the restrictions on traveling and borders are likely not going anywhere, at least not anytime soon. Because as several experts explained, as much as the coronavirus really appears to be over now, it can come back.
“For now, the coronavirus really seems over, but we cannot be sure that new variants are not going to appear in the future. We have to be aware of what is going on in the world and we have to keep our airport monitored,” Hadassah-University Medical Center Prof. Dror Mevorah said.
“We have many reasons to be grateful but it is very hard to predict how things will develop in the future,” Prof. Gabriel Izbicki, director of the Pulmonary Institute at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, echoed. “Nobody knows how variants could develop and spread.”
At the moment, Israelis who are vaccinated or recovered can travel abroad and are not required to enter isolation when they come back.
Foreign nationals can enter the country only in specific circumstances: among others, those who are vaccinated can enter Israel if they have a first degree relative or are part of a group specifically authorized by the authorities. The borders are set to open to general group of tourists later in June and to individual visitors in July.
In addition however, anyone who arrives in the country is required to undertake a corona PCR test before boarding the flight and after landing, and if they were vaccinated abroad also a serological test to prove their level of antibodies.
Experts believe that the policy is correct.
“Unvaccinated people carry a real risk to import the virus or variants, and also for vaccinated people is important to undertake tests,” Dr. Eyal Leshem, the director of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases at Sheba Medical Center said. “Other countries suffer from much more burdensome restrictions, while most travel is for leisure and it is not critical compared to the necessity to protect lives.”
According to Leshem though, the decision to allow in vaccinated tourists is correct.
“The risk is very low and we should not forget that tourism is a very important industry in Israel, that supports hundreds of thousands of people,” he said.
In order to prevent variants from spreading, all experts agree that the quarantine for those unvaccinated and returning from abroad should be maintained as is.
While Leshem said that this is true also for the quarantine of those in Israel who are exposed to a verified case, Mevorah suggested that in this case the isolation period might be shortened to five days plus two tests, as it happens in other countries.
If all physicians expressed optimism that next winter Israel should still be safe from the virus, Izbicki said that the authorities should take advantage of the time to rethink the way the health system is managed.
“I think that the relationship between the government and the hospitals is something that should work within a long term vision,” he said. “Sadly, and as I say it because I never like to criticize the authorities, they seem to work only with aq short term perspective: they see a fire and they try to put it out.”
When the pandemic hit, the Israeli health system was already strained, with a number of physicians and nurses pro capita significantly lower than the OECD average.
Izbicki recalled the vicissitudes of the 600 doctors whom the government authorized to hire to fight the pandemic, whose budget is due to be canceled in the next few weeks if things do not change.
“If the government does not manage to have at least a medium term policy for its health system this will lead to a disater,” he said.


Tags Israel travel Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA's director spoke the truth saying Israeli strikes were precise, didn't he?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

The Left, Hamas are boosting Netanyahu - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Oded Revivi

Settlers like me have an alternative: Let’s start by living with each other

 By ODED REVIVI

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by