COVID: More than 10,000 new virus cases, Health Ministry says

The Health Ministry published the coronavirus data on Sunday morning showing a striking spike in the number of new cases: 10,084 people were diagnosed with the virus out of more than 165,000 who were screened - a 6.60% positivity rate.

Some 697 people were in serious condition, including 154 who were ventilated. Also, the number of deaths has risen to 7,338.

The majority of serious cases, according to the data, are unvaccinated individuals.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

“The coronavirus has become an event of the unvaccinated,” said Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz at the Sunday cabinet meeting. “Avoiding vaccination simply causes death in the end.”

An unvaccinated 21-year-old died of COVID-19 Saturday night after he was brought to Wolfson Medical Center in critical condition, the hospital said. It is unknown whether the individual suffered from underlying medical conditions.

Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash visits COVID department, Ziv hospital, Tzfat. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

“Right now, as we speak, two 40-year-old guys are struggling for their lives,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday at the start of the cabinet meeting. It is simply unnecessary. It is unnecessary deaths and unnecessary illnesses. It is heartbreaking and it does not have to be this way.”

He quoted a study published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control that showed that unvaccinated individuals are 11 times more likely to die from the disease than those who were fully vaccinated.

So far, more than 2.8 million Israelis have received three shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, 5.5 million with two vaccines and more than 6 million with a first shot.

But cabinet members said that the push would have to continue.

“All public employees should be vaccinated,” said Minister of Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai.

The ministers also spoke about the “lenient” policies at Ben-Gurion Airport - a word used by Minister of Social Equality Meirav Cohen - after more than 1,500 people who traveled to Uman returned to the country positive for coronavirus.

Bennett acknowledged that the situation would need to be fixed.

“Minister Cohen is right: the next variant will come from” the airport, Bennett said. “I call it ‘the Omega.’”

He said the Health Ministry is working on a mechanism for genetic sequencing for everyone who enters Israel.

And what about the more than 155,000 teachers and students that have entered isolation since the start of the school year?

According to Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, more than 90% of the students and staff that enter isolation are negative for the virus.

The country is now piloting the “Green Class” program among the Arab community, with the goal of rolling it out sometime next month to the rest of society.

“There is a strong desire to keep whole classes out of isolation,” Bennett said.