COVID saw an 800% increase in domestic violence complaints - comptroller

The complaints were based on serious concerns, with 13 women being killed by their partners in 2020, an increase of 160% from 2019.

The report also said that there had been a 26% increase in requests for help from domestic violence victims to social and victim’s welfare centers and shelters.

According to the report, 110 centers and shelters affiliated with local municipal authorities were involved with assisting domestic violence victims in 2020.

According to Englman, police had opened 22% more domestic violence cases than during comparable periods in the past.

"These notable increases highlight how crucial it is to increase the activities of social welfare services for: preventing the phenomenon, locating families which are trapped in a cycle of violence and providing support and assistance both to victims of violence and toward rehabilitating violent men," the comptroller said.

“It is recommended that combating the phenomenon be carried out jointly by all of the authorities operating in this area utilizing a holistic perspective to eradicate the phenomenon of violence within a couple, which causes both immediate and long term harm to them and to society,” wrote Englman.

The report said that all of the agencies implicated by the domestic violence issue must act “quickly and efficiently” to fix the deficiencies raised and “improve the quality of life and the atmosphere for those living in Israel.”

The Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry as well as the cities and towns of Yavneh, the Kadima Shoren Council, the South Sharon Regional Council, Mateh Yehuda, Beit Shemesh, Bnai Brak, Dimona, Hadera, Lod Sakhnin, Acre, Kiryat Malachi, Rosh Ha'ayin and Rahat, were all evaluated in the report.

In addition, the comptroller reviewed the efforts of social welfare evaluators, the authority for rehabilitating prisoners, the Interior Ministry, the police, the Israel Prisons Service, the Education Ministry, the Health Ministry and the Construction and Housing Ministry.

A major issue that Englman found was that many of these authorities had differing definitions of what met the standard for domestic violence, which led them to approach the issue completely differently and often incoherently.

Another issue was that despite the statistics presented by the comptroller, many of the reviewed authorities do not have agreed upon statistics from which to plan and coordinate their efforts.

In fact, whatever statistics there were, which local municipal officials sometimes tried to withhold, were contradictory.

Some statistics showed that in 2019 that 95 of the 110 centers and shelters provided assistance to 8,641 families.

Others indicated that the real number that they actively helped (as opposed to marking in the system) was only around half of that at 4,266 families.

The comptroller implied the larger statistics may be an attempt to justify resource allocation and act as if they are doing more despite underperforming and not reaching many of those who request help.

Local officials may also be trying to head-off getting an actual caseload which they feel is too high.

In contrast, when it came to the number of families assisted by outside contractors, as opposed to state employees, Englman said that municipal authorities were underreporting. This could be to address concerns about budgeting and operations which are less regulated.

In addition, from 2017 to 2020, only NIS 128 million out of NIS 300 million allocated by the state to combat domestic violence was actually used up.

Though the government adopted a national systematic plan for handling domestic violence, the comptroller said that there is no clear vision for implementing the plan in the field – leading to much of the funding going unspent and limiting efforts to being only partially effective.

In more wealthy areas, where there is often less domestic abuse, families were provided with greater support to the effect of NIS 1480, versus in less wealthy areas where the support averaged around NIS 680.

Next, the report said that the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry has no set strategy for how to locate domestic violence cases before a victim is abused so many times or so severely that they finally report it.

The report also uncovered a misallocation of resources by class, wealthier versus less wealthy municipalities and bureaucratic red tape about a willingness to accept victims from nearby areas.

In Lod, Sakhnin and Dimona, the waiting period between the filing of a complaint and receiving assistance frequently ran between one to three months – a potentially dangerous time lag in domestic violence situations.

Only 20% of social workers are complying with ongoing training requirements set by the state and the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry has no mechanism to follow this.

Further, only 4,000 out of around 20,000 men using violence are receiving professional consultations or care to confront their violent tendencies.

The report also addresses deficiencies in the state’s confronting flooding problems.

According to the report, seven people drowned in floods in Israel during the 2019-2020 winter season.

There are 11 authorities involved in flooding issues, which creates bureaucratic problems and allows each of them to try to pass on responsibility to others.

Broadly speaking, the comptroller warns of the Agriculture Ministry and the local municipalities trying to pass off responsibility to the other.

In addition, the report said that the severity of flooding has increased as open spaces, where water can spread out, have been reduced, and closed urban spaces, where water builds up, have grown.

The report especially warns that a repeat of the flooding of the Israeli Air Force’s Hatzor base in January 2020 is likely to be repeated if the flooding threat by nearby rivers is not addressed.

Englman estimated the budget needed to prevent future floods of the IAF base at between NIS 160-200 million, but noted that nearly 18 months after the Hatzor base flooding disaster, no budget has been allocated to prevent a repeat flooding.

The base also had been flooded in 1991, 2013 and 2014, but the 2020 flood was by far the worst and eight F-16 Sufa fighter jets were damaged by the rain – five of them with minor damage and three with significant damage.

Rather than preventing future floods, a belated IDF admission of its errors in handling the flood situation in January 2020 focused on the need to have evacuated the F-16s to a different location before the flood.

Initial IDF flooding damage estimates were in the tens of millions and the comptroller gave the number at NIS 42 million, though other reports said the numbers might be smaller.