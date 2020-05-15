COVID1948 trends as users compare coronavirus to Palestinian exodus



#Covid1948, an alleged reference to both the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the events of 1948 in Mandate Palestine, seems to imply that the in-gathering and return of Jews to the region was akin to the spread of a virus for Palestinians in the area, with many Twitter users sharing a a highly-criticized map revealing a shrinking 'Palestine' from 1947 to today.The map has been criticized by academic experts as misleading by ignoring historical context, including that Britain ruled over Mandate Palestine from 1917 to 1948, debates on the causes of the Palestinian exodus and territorial changes due to multiple wars between Israel and its neighbors.

Other Twitter users also shared pictures of Gaza following IDF Operation Protective Edge in 2014, in addition to 'memes,' cartoons and drawings that show both anti-Zionist and antisemitic themes and caricatures.

The new hashtag also come to light in honor of Nakba Day, commemorated annually on May 15 (the date of Israel's declaration of independence in 1948) throughout many countries in the Middle East, and by pro- Palestinian activists throughout the world, to highlight the displacement of 700,000 Palestinians in the midst the 1948 War.

