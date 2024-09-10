Israeli police target crime families, drug and weapons networks with new directive

During a recent raid by detectives from the National Unit for Combating Economic Crime, one and a half kilograms of explosive material intended for bomb production were seized from a compound belonging to a crime family in Ramle.

This operation was part of the police’s “Emergency Brakes” initiative, sanctioned by the newly appointed Police Commissioner RN Danny Levi. Under the Commissioner’s directive, all police units and districts were instructed to prioritize the fight against serious crime.

Immediate action was mandated upon receiving information about the suspected possession of weapons and warfare materials to disrupt criminal activities and their economic networks.

The focus is on addressing severe violent crimes and demolishing illegal buildings and compounds used by offenders.

How successful is the operation?

In less than a week since the operation commenced, 711 suspects have been interrogated, 615 have been arrested, and 133 potentially fatal weapons have been confiscated.

The police have seized 74 pistols, 20 M-16 rifles, 23 grenades, 11 explosive devices, and, as previously mentioned, 1.5 kg of explosive material intended for projectile production.

Additionally, 14 illegal buildings have been demolished, and over four million shekels and half a million dinars suspected to be linked to criminal activities have been seized and are slated for confiscation.