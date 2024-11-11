Former police officer indicted for sexual act against two minors

A former police officer was indicted Wednesday for sexual crimes against minors. The suspect is accused of an illegal act of sodomy while he was still actively serving in the police force.

A sodomy act is a sexual act defined as a crime, typically including anal sex, oral sex, manual sex, and bestiality.

According to the indictment, the 39-year-old officer had relations with two minors, about 13 and 15 years old respectively. These two minors had their ages listed as 17 on a profile for Grindr, a same-sex dating app.

A hearing is still pending for the accused, according to Jerusalem district spokeswoman at the Ministry of Justice’s Advocacy and Communication Department Lihi Shclernik.

The alleged offense occurred at an apartment in Modi’in, with incidents including the exchange of explicit photographs and anal penetration.

Indictment Details

According to the indictment, one boy, listed as minor AA, was born in March of 2011, with the other minor, BB, having a birthdate of June 2009.

The accused requested that the minors send him pictures through Grindr. They sent images of themselves, to which the accused responded with a picture of his own genitals. From there, the accused picked the boys up from their home in Rehovot and took them to his friend’s Modi’in apartment.

The indictment describes the scene in further detail. Once having arrived at the Modi’in apartment, the accused and minors went to the bedroom, where the defendant undressed himself. The minors, however, remained in boxer shorts and shirts. The accused kissed the minors and began touching them. BB rubbed the defendant’s genitals while the accused simultaneously kissed AA.

At some point during their interaction, the minors performed oral sex on the accused. He then reciprocated this on the minors. The defendant used a condom and inserted his genitals into AA’s anus. Following that, he tried to insert it into BB’s anus.

Once finished, the three left the apartment, and the defendant drove the minors back to their original meeting place in Rehovot. The indictment elaborates on the minors’ ages, with AA being 12 years and 10 months old and BB being 15 years and 5 months old.