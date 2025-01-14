Singer Moshiko Mor indicted for rape, sodomy

This report includes descriptions of sexual abuse. Some readers may find it disturbing.

Israeli singer Moshe (Moshiko) Mor was indicted for rape and sodomy, the Justice Ministry said Tuesday.

The singer is accused of forcing himself on a woman who joined him for an "after-party" following a concert by the singer in Tel Aviv.

According to the indictment, Mor forced himself on the woman, forcibly prying her legs apart at one point before forcing himself on her. The singer is also accused of forcing the victim to perform oral sex on him, injuring her.

The attack eventually ended when the victim was able to break away from the singer and leave the apartment in which the attack took place.

The State Attorney asked that the court order Mor's arrest to be extended until the end of legal proceedings against him.

Denying assault claims

Mor claimed that the two had a consensual sexual encounter and denied the veracity of the victim's complaint. Israeli singer Moshiko Mor, charged with sexual assault and rape arrive for a court hearing in Lod, on January 14, 2025. (credit: Jonathan Shaul/Flash90)

"The indictment exposes disgraceful and violent conduct and shows, once again, how a singer exploits his status and power to cause harm," said Orit Sulitzeanu, the head of the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel.

"Outrageous statements by Mor's attorneys attempt to justify the severe violence by claiming that the woman willingly entered the vehicle and apartment. These claims are fundamentally unacceptable. We call on the court to bring the defendant to justice and send a clear message: there is no place for sexual violence, and we will stand by every survivor until justice is served."